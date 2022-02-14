Teen Mom Family Reunion: Cheyenne Floyd picks her bridal party, promises ‘not to be a bridezilla’

Cheyenne Floyd chooses her wedding party. Pic credit: MTV

Cheyenne Floyd, and her fiance, Zach Davis, are preparing for their nuptials this coming fall. Cheyenne and Zach have a baby together, Ace, and Cheyenne has another child, a four-year-old daughter, Ryder, with Cory Wharton.

On April 25, 2021, Zach proposed to Cheyenne, and they are supposedly planning a grandiose wedding in the fall.

This past weekend, Cheyenne held a brunch for her closest friends and family to ask them to be a part of her special day.

What did Cheyenne Floyd have planned for her special brunch with her guests?

She posted numerous pictures on her Instagram page this weekend, and she captioned it, “I am 100% sure none of them were actually surprised, but I planned this brunch to ask my closest friends & family to be a part of our wedding. I am so happy they all agreed to deal with my bridal shenanigans the next few months and to be by my side for the big day. I promise to not be a bridezilla.”

Cheyenne dressed up in a stunning white, wide-legged pantsuit with a low-cut white jacket and wrap-around belt. She took photos with her sister and mom, her bridesmaids, and her best friend.

She passed out bridesmaids and wedding party gifts to those in attendance. For her maid of honor, her sister, and her bridesmaids, she got them sweatshirts with the words maid of honor and bridesmaid on them, the part of speech, and a definition for each.

It also looks as if she got some of the wedding party insulated drink coolers, complete with their names and a heart, and the words Tier 2, on them. Also, her last picture showed the bags that she got for the mother of the groom, the mother of the bride, and her bridesmaids.

Cheyenne and her guests drank champagne and had some appetizers as they hung out, chatted, and took photos. You can see her with two of her friends in one photo as she puts out her ring finger to show off her rock.

What will Cheyenne and Zach Davis’ big wedding day look like?

Because both Cheyenne and Zach both have big families, the guest list is supposedly extensive, and the wedding will more than likely be memorable. It was said in an E-news exclusive interview that Cory, dad to their daughter, Ryder, will be in attendance with his current significant other, Taylor Selfridge, and their daughter, Mila.

Cory and Cheyenne have been open and upfront about getting along together for their kids and their siblings. They are mature examples of co-parenting and staying friends.

Although Cheyenne has grand plans for this lavish wedding and extensive guest list, she has said that she will not be a bridezilla.

Teen Mom Family Reunion airs Tuesdays at 8/7c on MTV.