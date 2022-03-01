Teen Mom Family Reunion: Cheyenne Floyd, fiance Zach Davis double date with Jade Cline, Sean Austin

Cheyenne Floyd and her fiance Zach joined Jade Cline and her on-again boyfriend Sean for a double date and later included their kids. Pic credit: MTV

Teen Mom Family Reunion stars Cheyenne Floyd, and Jade Cline met up in Hollywood for a double date that included their significant others and later spent time with their kids.

Teen Mom OG star Cheyenne Floyd and Teen Mom 2 star Jade Cline appeared in Season 1 of TMFR. It looks as though TMFR helped the moms and dads work through their issues this season and helped some of the cast members form new friendships.

Jade Cline, Sean Austin meet up with Cheyenne Floyd, Zach Davis in California

The moms brought their significant others – Cheyenne’s fiance Zach Davis and Jade’s on-again boyfriend and baby daddy Sean Austin – along for some fun on a double date.

Jade and Sean traveled from their home state of Indiana to meet up with Cheyenne and Zach in sunny California. Cheyenne and Jade each shared pics from their get-together on their Instagram Stories.

In Jade’s pic, she and Cheyenne sipped from their straws as they enjoyed green and orange drinks at the Tao Restaurant in Hollywood. Chey sported a new, sleek bob and a long-sleeved black top, which she accentuated with a diamond bracelet.

Jade wore her hair parted on the side with a geometric barrette holding back her long waves, silver dangle earrings, and a green and gold satin dress.

Pic credit: @cheynotshy/Instagram and @jadecline_/Instagram

In Cheyenne’s Instagram Story, she shared a pic of herself holding up her glass, ready to toast with Jade, Zach, and Sean, all of whom she tagged in the pic. She jokingly captioned it, “On a double date kinda nervous.”

Cheyenne and Jade’s daughters joined them after their double date

Later, Cheyenne shared video of her daughter Ryder walking alongside Jade and Sean’s daughter Kloie as the preschoolers held hands. Kloie sported a pink bucket hat to match her pink patterned sundress, while Ryder wore a denim romper and sandals.

“About to go play some games!” Cheyenne said in the video as Jade gushed over how cute Kloie and Ryder were together. Jade could be heard in the background saying, “So fricking cute!”

Jade later shared Cheyenne’s Instagram Story to her own and captioned it, “@thatsryderk I’m crying omg they are too cute @cheynotshy.”

Cheyenne and Jade will likely be returning for Season 2 of TMFR after word that the spinoff was picked up for a second season. Sean confirmed that he’ll be appearing on Season 2, seemingly confirming that Jade will be too.

Both Cheyenne and Jade had dramatic moments this season on TMFR. Jade wasted no time and got the drama started in the first episode when she confronted Ashley Jones about past comments she made about her and her family. Eventually, Ashley and Jade were able to squash their beef and Jade claimed they’re all “in a great place.”

Cheyenne’s dramatic moment came when she flipped a table after Farrah Abraham made her surprise entrance, setting the tone for the evening. When Farrah commented on Cheyenne’s baby daddy Cory Wharton about having their daughter Ryder just to be on the show, Cheyenne went into mama bear mode and defended her family.

The Season 1 finale of Teen Mom Family Reunion airs tonight, Tuesday, March 1, at 8/7c on MTV.