Teen Mom Family Reunion cast shows support for Amber Portwood after she says she’s not a good mom

Amber Portwood said that she isn’t a good mom during an exercise on Teen Mom Family Reunion and her castmates showed their support. Pic credit: MTV

Teen Mom Family Reunion star Amber Portwood received support from her castmates after she dubbed herself a bad mom.

During the second episode of TMFR, the moms’ life coach, Dr. Cheyenne Bryant, had them participate in an exercise by admitting something about themselves of which they’re proud. If the other moms could relate to their affirmation, they were asked to stand up.

Briana DeJesus started the exercise by standing up and confessing that she was strong. For Leah Messer’s turn, she told the group that she’s proud of the fact she’s compassionate.

Amber Portwood says ‘I just don’t feel like I am a mom’ during Teen Mom Family Reunion group exercise

When it was Maci Bookout’s turn to state her affirmation, she told the group, “I’m a good mom.”

Amber chose to stay seated during the exercise while the rest of her castmates stood up, relating that they, too, were good moms. Amber told the group, “Sometimes I just don’t feel like I am a mom.”

When the other moms noticed that Amber remained seated, they eventually encouraged her to stand up and join the other moms.

Teen Mom shared a clip from the scene on their official Instagram page where TMFR viewers and cast members showed up in the comments to show their support for Amber.

Cast of Teen Mom Family Reunion shows support for Amber Portwood

Although she wasn’t a part of the scene, Teen Mom OG star Catelynn Baltierra still supported Amber.

“This makes me sad 😔 I love you @realamberlportwood1__,” Catelynn wrote in the comments section.

Leah Messer showed her support for Amber by simply leaving two red heart emojis.

Teen Mom 2 star Briana DeJesus told her TMFR castmate, “Love you @realamberlportwood1__ ❤️.”

More comments rolled in showing their support, including one from the TMFR life coach herself, Dr. Bryant.

Dr. Bryant showed her support not just for Amber, but for the other moms, who eventually talked Amber into standing and joining the rest of the moms in the group.

“Yes!!! I love watching my Teen Moms do the work, grow, heal, bond, and support one another,” Dr. Bryant commented. “So, proud of you all! 💜🙏🏾💪🏾”

Maci Bookout replied to Dr. Bryant’s comment and continued to spread the love.

“@_drbryant we love you!” Maci wrote. “We wouldn’t be where we are without you!!!”

Dr. Bryant replied once again and proved how seriously she took her job during the Family Reunion spinoff.

“@macideshanebookout I love y’all back! I feel like a proud momma bear 🐻,” Dr. Bryant wrote.

Fans of the Teen Mom franchise have been long awaiting more drama, and TMFR has already brought plenty of it, only two episodes into the season.

Viewers have already witnessed a fight break out between Ashley Jones and Jade Cline during the first night. And although she has yet to make her appearance on the show this season, Teen Mom OG alum Farrah Abraham has promised plenty more drama to come.

Teen Mom Family Reunion airs on Tuesday nights at 8/7c on MTV.