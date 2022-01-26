Teen Mom Family Reunion: Briana DeJesus responds to viewer who says she still has feelings for Devoin

Briana DeJesus responded to a fan who accused her of still having feelings for her baby daddy Devoin Austin. Pic credit: MTV

Briana DeJesus responded to a Teen Mom Family Reunion viewer who accused her of still having feelings for her ex and baby daddy, Devoin Austin.

Teen Mom 2 fans have watched Briana struggle to achieve a healthy, effective co-parenting relationship with Devoin over the years.

On this week’s episode of Teen Mom Family Reunion, Briana invited Devoin to join her in San Diego with the rest of the cast.

Devoin Austin’s arrival on Teen Mom Family Reunion turned into a feud with Briana DeJesus

When Devoin arrived, things went smoothly until he and Briana sat down with the show’s life coach, Dr. Bryant, to hash out their long-standing issues.

Not surprisingly, Briana and Devoin’s conversation took a left turn and ended with Devoin walking away from the session when he felt Briana was telling “bold-faced lies” about him and that he was being inaccurately portrayed in front of the cameras.

Although Briana and Devoin clearly still have issues to work through as co-parents, some TMFR viewers felt that the reason for Briana’s actions was because she still has feelings for her first baby daddy (Briana also shares 4-year-old daughter Stella with Luis Hernandez).

Briana took to Instagram after this week’s episode of TMFR and told her fans, “Ask me a question,” in her Stories.

Briana DeJesus responds to fan who says she ‘still has feelings’ for Devoin Austin

One comment from a fan to Briana read, “It’s very obvious that you still have feelings for Devoin and don’t feel like you have closure.”

Pic credit: @_brianadejesus/Instagram

Briana denied having any residual romantic feelings for Devoin and provided an explanation to her fans. “Oh gosh no, that’s not the case,” Briana wrote. “I explained on the episode why I am the way that I am but next episode you’ll see us dig deeper in our session.”

Dr. Cheyenne Bryant was brought onto the spinoff show to infuse some calm into the moms and dads, not only when feuds break out, but also during therapy exercises.

After this week’s episode of TMFR, viewers showed their support for Devoin after Briana bashed him during their session with Dr. Bryant.

Briana and Devoin seemingly have a lot more work to put in before they can achieve an effective co-parenting relationship; one that they’ve been working on for the last decade.

However, it looks as though airing their beef on TMFR might have been beneficial in helping Briana and Devoin, one day, come together as a united front for Nova’s sake.

Teen Mom Family Reunion airs on Tuesday nights at 8/7c on MTV.