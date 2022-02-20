Teen Mom Family Reunion: Briana DeJesus is ‘trying her hardest’ to convince Jenelle Evans to join the cast

Briana DeJesus is trying to convince Jenelle Evans to join the cast of Teen Mom Family Reunion. Pic credit: MTV

Teen Mom 2 alum Jenelle Evans hasn’t been a part of MTV since being fired in 2019, but Briana DeJesus wants to see her join the cast of Teen Mom Family Reunion.

MTV recently announced the addition of two new spinoff shows within the Teen Mom franchise: Teen Mom Family Reunion and Teen Mom: Girls’ Night In.

TMFR is still airing its first season, and so far, there’s been plenty more drama than Teen Mom OG and Teen Mom 2 have shown viewers, and fans are loving it.

As Monsters & Critics recently reported, TMFR has been picked up for Season 2, much to the cast’s and viewers’ delight.

Reportedly, all of the moms from the Teen Mom franchise, past and present, were invited to film TMFR, although not all of them accepted the invitation. Others claimed they were never invited and some said they were ghosted after an initial invitation to film.

Teen Mom 2 alum Jenelle Evans is one of the moms who said MTV invited her to film TMFR, then ghosted her and retracted her invite after she asked if she could bring along her husband, David Eason, for support.

Briana DeJesus is ‘trying her hardest’ to convince Teen Mom 2 alum Jenelle Evans to film for Teen Mom Family Reunion

Now, Briana DeJesus is trying to convince Jenelle to film for Season 2 of TMFR.

Teen Mom Tea recently captured screenshots of some of Briana’s Twitter activity, which she has since deleted. Among her tweets was one in response to a fan who asked, “Can you make sure Jenelle is there?”

“I will try my hardest to convince her to come ❤,” Briana responded.

Briana’s efforts didn’t stop there. She responded to another Twitter user who wrote of Jenelle returning to MTV, “She’ll never come, MTV will not work with David, which is one of the reasons why she isn’t on anymore. Good riddance!!!”

Somewhat surprisingly, Briana defended and supported Jenelle and continued to hold out hope that the former MTV star would join the rest of the cast for TMFR Season 2.

Briana DeJesus is on Jenelle Evans’ side, calls her ‘such a kind person’

“Jenelle is literally such a kind person,” Briana said. “Every1 makes mistakes. I think she didn’t really know what to expect so I can understand why she wanted her husband near by but now I hope she has a better understanding of the show and know that I’m on her side. Maybe she will come.”

Earlier this month, Briana teased her fans and fueled rumors when she insinuated that Jenelle may show up to film for TMFR after all. Briana responded to a tweet that hinted at Jenelle joining the TMFR cast with a series of googly eyes and tagged Jenelle, asking where she was at.

When the news hit that TMFR was greenlit for a second season, Briana shared her hopes for a more inclusive cast next season.

Briana told her Instagram followers, “I’m ready to see EVERY SINGLE CASTMATE for this new season of family reunion!”

As TMFR viewers know, nothing is off the table when it comes to inviting cast members to film. Season 1 saw Farrah Abraham surprise the cast with her appearance, only to spark drama during her first night and leave the next morning.

Although it doesn’t seem likely, there’s still a chance that fans of the Teen Mom franchise might just get to see Jenelle grace their screens with her presence once again.

Teen Mom Family Reunion airs on Tuesday nights at 8/7c on MTV.