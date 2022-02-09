Teen Mom Family Reunion: Briana DeJesus has no desire to work things out with Kailyn Lowry

Briana DeJesus wants no part of squashing drama with Kailyn Lowry. Pic credit: MTV

Teen Mom 2 co-stars, Briana DeJesus and Kailyn Lowry’s relationship has been nothing short of drama.

In fact, their feud has dated all the way back to September and October of 2017, when Briana started dating Kailyn Lowry’s ex, Javi Marroquin. Kailyn and Javi share a son, Lincoln, together.

While this feud has escalated since late 2017 and has continued into 2022, it looks as if Briana has no desire to squash it any time soon.

Teen Mom Family Reunion star, Briana DeJesus, takes a jab at Kailyn Lowry again

In fact, Briana took to Instagram to come back at Kail in a passive-aggressive manner when a fan commented, “I hope Kail and Briana can work their stuff out!”

Briana went out of her way to comment and simply wrote, “Nahhhhhh” with a bunch of tomatoes after her statement. Basically, Briana is saying tomatoes/tomatoes; you can pronounce the word a different way, but it’s ultimately the same food. Just like you can say something one way or the other, but you will get the same results between Kail and Briana–no results.

It does not sound like Briana has any intention of coming to a truce with her Teen Mom co-star, Kailyn.

What did the fans have to say about the drama between these two Teen Moms?

Fans took to commenting as well, with a mix of support for Kailyn and Briana. One viewer wrote, speaking about Briana, “This is why people call her petty too. Like she didn’t even need to respond to that if you wanna be so done with the drama.”

Another supported Briana as she commented, “After everything (kale emoji) has said about her and her sister on her podcasts she’s allowed to feel this way!”

After Kail and Briana’s feud began with Briana dating Javi, it continued on as the years went on. They both would purposely post on social media to get the other fired up during the whole relationship.

Briana and Kailyn’s feuding timeline

Even though Briana and Javi’s relationship didn’t last long, their controversy and drama didn’t end. Both girls continued to go after each other on podcasts, as well as social media.

The next major issue between the two happened in the summer of 2021 when Briana accused Kailyn of physically abusing Chris Lopez, Kailyn’s baby daddy with Lux and Creed.

Briana claimed that Kail broke into Chris’ mom’s house because she was angry with Chris for cutting their son, Lux’s, hair without her knowledge, and then proceeded to hit Chris.

In turn, Kail filed a lawsuit against Briana for defamation of character, saying that none of what Briana was spouting was even true. This lawsuit has continued on and has not been dropped either.

Then, it doesn’t stop there…Kailyn claimed that two months ago, in December of 2021, Briana was intimate with Chris as well.

Will there ever be a truce between these two?

Literally, the drama never ends with these two, and from the looks of things, it doesn’t seem like it will anytime soon either…at least not if Briana has any say in it…which she does. Fans can probably bet on more drama to surface between these two Teen Moms in the future.

