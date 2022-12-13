Teen Mom: Ashley Jones fires back at naysayers who say she won’t be a ‘real nurse’

Ashley slammed her critics, claiming she isn’t studying to be a certified nurse. Pic credit: MTV

Teen Mom: The Next Chapter star Ashley Jones is studying to become a nurse, but her critics have undermined her efforts.

Over the summer, Ashley announced that she was officially a nursing student after passing her TEAS (Test of Essential Academic Skills) exam.

Ashley plans to utilize her education to further her business, Aries Beauty Studio, which currently offers customized facials, waxing services, lipo, and body contouring.

Apparently, Ashley has received some backlash regarding the area of nursing she is studying. The Teen Mom star is studying to become an Aesthetic Nurse Practitioner (NP), which is an advanced practice registered nurse specializing in cosmetic medical procedures, per Nurse.org. Also, NPs, unlike RNs, are able to prescribe medications, diagnose and treat conditions, and order tests.

Ashley first took to her Instagram Stories to share a message with her followers, calling out her naysayers.

“You guys love to say that because I want to become an aesthetic NP that I won’t be a real nurse. Please do some research about what it takes to obtain an RN & NP,” Ashley wrote.

Ashley Jones calls out skeptics who question her becoming a ‘real’ nurse

She continued, “Then do some research about all the steps you must take after that to hopefully get a foot in the aesthetics door. If a masters plus speciality training doesn’t make me a real nurse then I don’t wanna be one .”

Pic credit: @ashleysiren/Instagram

Ashley also took to Twitter, where she called out her skeptics once again. This time, Ashley mentioned that she often hears critics say that she only wants to become a nurse practitioner in order to do Botox injections.

She reiterated that she has to obtain a master’s degree in order to work as a nurse practitioner and called out her critics, joking that “It’s not all fluff just because the end result is fuller cheeks.”

Pic credit: @_mermaidbarbie/Twitter

Ashley’s plate is full as a mom, wife, student, and business owner

Ashley has already earned her associate’s degree and told her fans last year that she hopes to add “med spa” to Aries Beauty Salon’s title someday.

Last month, Ashley noted how tough nursing school has been compared to regular school but said that she’s never considered giving up.

As if nursing school wasn’t enough to keep Ashley busy, the Teen Mom star also shared that she’s working on obtaining her real estate license while in nursing school. In addition, Ashley stays busy filming for the Teen Mom franchise while raising her and Bar Smith’s 5-year-old daughter Holly.

Teen Mom: The Next Chapter airs on Tuesdays at 8/7c on MTV.