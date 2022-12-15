Teen Mom: Amber Portwood shares what losing custody of son James feels like

Amber poses on the red carpet for the 2017 MTV Video Music Awards in Los Angeles, California. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/F. Sadou/AdMedia

Teen Mom star Amber Portwood is spilling the tea on losing custody of her son James to her ex Andrew Glennon.

In July 2022, a judge ruled in Andrew’s favor, awarding him sole legal and primary physical custody of their 4-year-old son, James.

As part of their custody agreement, Andrew moved James from Indiana to Malibu, California, where they currently reside with Andrew’s mom.

Recently, Amber was traveling through the Los Angeles International Airport when she caught up with a reporter from The Sun.

As Amber walked through LAX, possibly in town to visit with James, she revealed that she was “actually doing really well.”

When asked how soon she can get James back, Amber replied, “I mean, I have him,” noting that it’s just going to be very different than what she’s grown accustomed to with her living in Indiana while her son lives in California.

Amber Portwood shares what it feels like not having custody of her son James

When it comes to regaining custody of James, Amber revealed, “Honestly, this is what it feels like – two different states. Nothing feels any different.”

“If I’m going back and forth, and that’s what I need to do, then that’s what I’m gonna do,” Amber added.

The MTV star noted that she isn’t the only one going through a custody issue like hers.

“But, people do this every day, and everybody out there needs to understand that I’m not the only one, that people go through [the same thing],” Amber shared.

Teen Mom fans had mixed reactions to Amber losing custody of James

Amber losing custody of James was met with mixed responses from Teen Mom fans. Some felt the judge’s ruling was the right call, citing Amber’s history of missing visits with James, her time behind bars, and her addiction struggles.

Others showed their support for the mom of two and felt that she deserved another chance.

Amber also shares her 13-year-old daughter, Leah, with her other ex, Gary Shirley. Gary has full primary custody of Leah, and Amber pays $1,200 per month in child support to her ex and is allowed visits with Leah.

You can watch Amber’s video in its entirety here.

Teen Mom: The Next Chapter airs on Tuesdays at 8/7c on MTV.