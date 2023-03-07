Teen Mom alum Chelsea Houska isn’t ready for her daughter Aubree to get facial piercings

When it comes to getting facial piercings, former Teen Mom 2 star Chelsea Houska thinks her daughter, Aubree, needs to wait a few years.

Chelsea has become known for her knack for fashion and design since her time on MTV, and her 13-year-old daughter, Aubree, is following in her mom’s footsteps.

And although Aubree has great style like her mom, Chelsea draws the line when it comes to getting facial piercings at her age.

During a recent interview with In Touch, Chelsea shared the one thing she wouldn’t let Aubree do yet to express her style.

“If I would let her, she would get her septum pierced and stuff, which I’m not against,” Chelsea told the outlet. “Like, I have piercings, and I had piercings, but I feel like 13 is a little young.”

Sign up for our newsletter!

Chelsea may feel that 13 is too young for Aubree to get facial piercings, but she isn’t against the notion altogether.

Chelsea Houska on her daughter Aubree getting a septum piercing: ‘You have to wait’

“I’m like, ‘Wait until you’re 16, and then we can reevaluate.’ So, facial piercings — I’m like, ‘That needs to wait.’ But she can do her ears and stuff,” Chelsea added. “[Septum piercing is] the one thing that I think of that she wanted, and I was like, ‘You have to wait.'”

Chelsea added that there are other ways she allows Aubree to express herself. One way is Aubree offering her opinion on Chelsea’s recently rebranded business, Aubree Says, aptly named after her firstborn daughter.

While Chelsea may not approve of her teenage daughter getting facial piercings, another mom from the Teen Mom franchise feels differently. As Monsters and Critics reported last month, Teen Mom OG alum Farrah Abraham allowed her daughter, Sophia, to get several facial piercings for her 14th birthday.

Despite the onslaught of mom-shaming Farrah received, she defended her decision, telling In Touch that she supports Sophia “100 percent on who and what she wants to become.”

Chelsea has found success in the home improvement business since her time on Teen Mom 2

Since her time on MTV, Chelsea has found success with multiple home improvement businesses and another reality TV show. In addition to Aubree Says, Chelsea and her husband, Cole DeBoer, also own and operate Down Home DeBoers, and Chelsea is the co-owner of Belle & Rae Co.

Chelsea and Cole’s HGTV reality show, Down Home Fab, became an instant hit and was recently renewed for Season 2. Chelsea combined her eye for interior design with Cole’s handyman skills to transform their clients’ houses into their dream homes.

Down Home Fab was such a success that it became HGTV’s “highest-rated freshman series since May 2022,” attracting over 6 million viewers in its first season.

Teen Mom Family Reunion is currently on hiatus.