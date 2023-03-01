Teen Mom alum Chelsea Houska announces re-launch of home line Aubree Says

Chelsea Houska is making a name for herself outside of her Teen Mom 2 fame.

The 31-year-old former MTV star has branched out into reality TV again, but with a very different focus: home improvement.

Chelsea has transferred her love of home design into her new HGTV series, Down Home Fab, as well as her brands, Aubree Says and Down Home DeBoers.

Aubree Says, founded in 2020 and aptly named after her firstborn daughter, Aubree Skye, touts itself as “Home goods designed for real life,” and Chelsea recently re-launched the collection with a chic new rebrand.

Speaking with PEOPLE recently, Chelsea explained that the re-launch is “definitely more high-end and chic.”

“This is definitely my style that I like to put in my home. It’s just very clean, simple and quality pieces,” Chelsea added.

All of the items in the collection are priced below $80, including home goods such as kitchenware, blankets, candles, and even some apparel. Their pieces also reflect Chelsea and her husband Cole DeBoer’s personal style, which she describes as “South Dakota glam.”

Among her personal favorites in the collection, Chelsea gushed over Aubree Says’ rose gold mixing bowls and acacia wood cutting boards. The mixing bowls come in a set of three and are priced at $52, while the cutting board is $46 and features a black marble design.

Chelsea talked about naming her brand after her teenage daughter, Aubree.

“I love Aubree because she’s always been so confident in who she is,” she gushed of her 13-year-old daughter. “If Aubree says it’s cool, then it’s cool, so I thought that was the perfect name for the brand itself.”

Chelsea and Cole DeBoer’s HGTV show Down Home Fab is a success

Chelsea and Cole meshed their passions to build their home improvement empire. Chelsea’s flair for interior design, coupled with Cole’s background in construction, was the perfect mix to found their brands and launch their show, Down Home Fab.

Building their own South Dakota home inspired them to delve into the business side of things, creating products that reflect their style.

As Monsters and Critics reported, Down Home Fab was recently renewed for a second season. HGTV shared the news with Chelsea and Cole during a live video, capturing the couple’s excitement and sheer surprise.

Their show has been a success on HGTV, being dubbed the “highest-rated freshman series since May 2022.” The Head of Content for HGTV, Loren Ruch, shared that Chelsea and Cole’s “undeniable on-screen chemistry and enthusiasm for renovation” has earned them millions of viewers tuning in each week to watch them transform client’s homes.

Season 2 of Down Home Fab is scheduled to debut in early 2024 and will feature eight new episodes.

Season 1 of Down Home Fab is currently streaming on Discovery+.