Teen Mom 2’s Ashley Jones defends SAHMs, says they work ‘just as hard as a 9-5’

Ashley Jones recently came to SAHMs’ defense. Pic credit: MTV

Teen Mom 2 star Ashley Jones made the argument that stay-at-home moms work just as hard, if not harder, than moms who work 9-5 jobs and her comment received plenty of support.

The 25-year-old reality TV star shares her 4-year-old daughter, Holly, with her husband Bar Smith. Becoming a mother at a young age, Ashley understands the struggles that moms face when deciding whether to work outside the home or be a stay-at-home mom.

Ashley Jones says SAHMs work ‘just as hard’ as moms working outside the home

On Tuesday, Ashley took to Twitter where she made a comment about being a stay-at-home mom.

“Being a stay at home mom is just as hard as a 9-5 if not harder because there is no separation between work and personal life!!!!” Ashley tweeted. “It’s not debatable.”

In the comments section, Ashley added to her remark: “No breaks, no lunch, no clock out 😂😂😂”

Pic credit: @_mermaidbarbie/Twitter

Ashley’s tweet received over 800 likes and plenty of support in the comments section where her followers voiced their opinions on the topic.

Teen Mom 2 fans side with Ashley

One of Ashley’s supporters spoke from experience, noting they’ve been a SAHM and worked outside the home. “I’ve done both and you are 100% right on this,” Ashley’s fan told her. “I couldn’t wait until my kids were school age so that I could go back to work part time.”

Another one of Ashley’s followers has been on both sides of the fence and related to the struggle. “There are no breaks when you doing both. But I have been there and both are just as hard especially when you have NO help,” they commented in reply to Ashley’s tweet.

Get our Teen Mom newsletter!

Pic credit: @_mermaidbarbie/Twitter

A Twitter follower who agreed with Ashley’s statement wrote, “Facts! 24 hour 7 days a week job!”

One fan brought up the financial struggles that moms are faced with when deciding whether to work outside the home or stay at home with their kids.

“This is true. The only issue is. There is no $$$ so you need a sugar daddy or a second income somewhere,” they tweeted.

Now that Holly is approaching full-day school age, Ashley has been branching out more in her business endeavors. The California native hosts a podcast, I Need Wine, with her BFF Jessica and the duo also co-owns their beauty studio, Aries Beauty Studio in Modesto, California.

Teen Mom 2 airs on Tuesday nights at 8/7c on MTV.