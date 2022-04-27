Teen Mom 2 viewers are fed up with Kail Lowry refusing to talk about her personal life

Kail Lowry has been hesitant to share her personal experiences on Teen Mom 2 and viewers are tired of it. Pic credit: @kaillowry/Instagram

Teen Mom 2 viewers are not happy that Kail Lowry continues to choose not to film certain aspects of her private life.

Kail has been open about the fact that she’s been struggling to share her personal business for Teen Mom 2 cameras lately.

However, Teen Mom 2 viewers feel that as a cast member, Kail should share everything about her life, like her castmates.

Kail Lowry refuses to discuss the birth of Chris Lopez’s third son

During Tuesday night’s episode, the topic of the birth of Chris Lopez’s third son, Trew Christopher, came up during one of Kail’s segments. Kail completely shut down the producer who was trying to get her to spill the tea.

“Oh no, I’m not going there. Yeah, I’m not going there,” Kail told the producer. Kail mentioned that Chris talked about it, but she didn’t want to, nor was she legally able, according to her attorney.

“I’m not allowed to talk about that. My lawyer confirmed yesterday,” Kail continued. “She said, ‘Do not comment on this.’ And that’s in writing if you wanna read it.”

Following the April 26 episode, disgruntled Teen Mom 2 viewers took to Twitter where they sounded off about Kail’s refusal to talk about her personal matters.

Teen Mom 2 viewers are fed up with Kail Lowry not talking about personal matters

“I think it’s time for Kail to move on from #TeenMom2,” tweeted one viewer. “There’s always something she can’t or won’t talk about.”

Pic credit: @oF_aNoThErBrEeD/@Kailaaa11/@g0ddessdawn/@SammyVMc86/Twitter

Another penned, “Every scene with kail she can’t comment on that she can’t say this her lawyer told her that. Like why are you still getting air time.”

“If Kail isn’t going to answer any questions, producers shouldn’t give her any airtime,” voiced another one of Kail’s critics.

One viewer felt that Kail’s time on Teen Mom 2 should come to an end: “Can we ALL agree that it’s time to say bye to Kail? She doesnt or CANT talk about ANYTHING about her life other than what f**kin wall paper goes in her THIRD new bathroom. Seriously. It’s annoying, she’s annoying, it’s all annoying….”

Kail’s refusal to film certain aspects of her personal life is what compounded her years-long feud with her co-star, Briana DeJesus. Last June when Kail didn’t appear on an episode alongside the rest of the cast, Briana called her out for not filming. Briana’s actions played a role in Kail filing a lawsuit against her, which was recently dismissed in Briana’s favor.

