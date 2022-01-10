Teen Mom 2 star Kail Lowry volunteers to step in the boxing ring with Jersey Shore alum Jenn Harley

Kail Lowry offered herself up to step into the boxing ring against Jenn Harley. Pic credit: WEtv and @jennharley/Instagram

Teen Mom 2 star Kail Lowry says she’s ready to put up her dukes and get in the boxing ring with an unlikely match.

Over the last 12 years, Kail has been a part of the Teen Mom franchise, and shared her journey as a young mom with Teen Mom 2 viewers.

Kail Lowry is no stranger when it comes to getting physical, whether on-camera or off-camera.

The 29-year-old mom of four has been called out for being involved in several episodes of domestic violence since her time on the show.

Jersey Shore alum Jenn Harley offers to box other celebrities

Now, it looks like Kail is ready to put her fighting skills to the test in the boxing ring.

Jenn Harley, whose ex and baby daddy is Ronnie Ortiz-Magro from Jersey Shore, recently told her fans that she wants to get in the boxing ring with a well-matched opponent.

In a post shared by the official Instagram page for Celebrity Boxing, Jenn recorded a video, telling her fans, “What’s up guys? It’s Jenn Harley.”

“I just signed on with Celebrity Boxing,” Jenn continued. “I’m super excited for this event. So right now, I wanna know who wants to step up, who wants to go toe-to-toe with me in the ring. I’m ready for you.”

Jenn also shared a post on her own Instagram Feed, including a pic of herself sitting on the floor of a gym, donning boxing gear.

“Who’s stepping up???!!” Jenn captioned her post. “TAG who you think I should go toe to toe with in the ring!!! Im down to fight anyone !!!”

Teen Mom 2 star Kail Lowry offers to go toe-to-toe with Jenn Harley

Kail replied to Jenn’s request and offered herself up to go toe-to-toe with Jenn.

“I’ll do it 😂,” Kail wrote in Jenn’s comments.

Jenn seemed to be on board with Kail as an opponent and responded to her, “@kaillowry yesssssss 👏👏”

Both Kail and Jenn have histories of domestic abuse against their exes. Jenn and her ex, Ronnie Ortiz-Magro, have a tumultuous past that has ended in physical violence on several occasions.

One of Kail’s incidents occurred during an episode of Teen Mom 2 from Season 4 when she shoved her ex-husband Javi Marroquin. Kail was seen pushing Javi, grabbing him by the shirt, and screaming, “I want to f***ing punch you! I f***ing hate you!”

Kail later revealed during an episode of one of her podcasts that she’ll regret hitting Javi on TV “for the rest of her life.”

Pic credit: @jennharley/Instagram

Kail was also arrested in the fall of 2020 when she allegedly punched her baby daddy Chris Lopez because he cut their son Lux’s hair without her permission.

Now that early seasons of Teen Mom 2 are playing on Netflix, viewers have re-watched the scene when Kail got into a physical altercation with her first baby daddy, Jo Rivera.

Now, Teen Mom 2 fans are just curious to see whether Kail is ready to put her money where her mouth is or if she’s just blowing hot air.

Teen Mom 2 is currently on hiatus.