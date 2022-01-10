Teen Mom 2 star Kail Lowry promises fans new ’emotional’ book in 2022

Kail Lowry teased a fifth novel to her fans later this year. Pic credit: MTV

Teen Mom 2 star Kail Lowry teased a new book to her fans this year that she promised will be her “most emotional one” yet.

Kail has been a part of the Teen Mom franchise for over a decade and has used her fame on the show to carry over into other business ventures.

Teen Mom 2 star Kail Lowry’s multi-faceted business ventures

The 29-year-old mom of four has used her marketing degree to open up doors in other areas besides reality TV.

Kail offers a line of wallpaper by Wall Blush, a baby goods collection, her CBD-infused hairline called Pot Head, hosts two podcasts (Coffee Convos and Baby Mamas No Drama), and has already published four books, earning herself the title of New York Times Best-Selling Author.

Now, Kail has teased her fans that she’s working on a fifth book that she hopes will be available later this year.

Kail took to her Instagram stories to share a pic of her laptop with most of the screen blurred for privacy.

A Google Doc could be seen on her laptop with the Table of Contents on the left-hand side, showing the first four chapters of her new book.

Kail Lowry promises fans new book in 2022

She added text along with the pic that read, “My kids are with their dads & I had to leave town to focus & finally get this done.”

“New book with my original publisher coming 2022 ✨ this one might be my most emotional one yet,” Kail wrote.

Among the books that Kail has already published, she’s written one children’s book, Love is Bubblegum (published in 2015), along with several other books detailing her upbringing and focusing on her family.

The titles of Kail’s current books are Pride Over Pity (2014), Hustle and Heart (2016), as well as a Hustle and Heart Adult Coloring Book (2016) and A Letter of Love (2018).

Kail has Teen Mom 2 fans curious about whether she has stepped away from the franchise.

Last year, Kail admitted that she hadn’t filmed for Teen Mom 2 in nearly three months and subsequently took a pay cut after news that her ex and baby daddy Chris Lopez signed on as a cast member.

Kail also didn’t participate in filming either of the Teen Mom spinoff shows, Family Reunion and Girls’ Night In, claiming she had to work and that it wasn’t “financially worth it” to film.

Although it was reportedly Kail’s idea for the spinoff shows in the first place, MTV didn’t give credit nor compensate her for the idea, which she claims she came up with during an episode of her podcast, Coffee Convos.

Teen Mom 2 is currently on hiatus.