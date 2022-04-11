Teen Mom 2 star Kail Lowry explains why she intentionally skipped her flight to the Maldives

Kail Lowry had a good reason for skipping her vacation to the Maldives. Pic credit: @kaillowry/Instagram

Despite having a trip to the Maldives planned for months to celebrate her 30th birthday, Teen Mom 2 star Kail Lowry decided to bail at the last minute.

Kail has been talking excitedly about her trip for months, mentioning it on her multiple podcasts and social media.

In a surprising message on Monday morning, Kail told her fans that she ended up intentionally skipping her flight and explained why she stayed home in Delaware instead.

Taking to her Instagram Stories, the 30-year-old mom of four explained what happened from inside her car.

Teen Mom 2 star Kail Lowry ditches Maldives vacation last minute

“So, in true Kail and the Chaos nature, I did not get on my flight to the Maldives yesterday,” Kail shared. “I have a lot going on, and I couldn’t, like, imagine like picking up and just like leaving for how long I was gonna be gone for.”

“So I didn’t go on my trip. And when Thailand got canceled for their own policies changing, I remember telling Kristen, I said, ‘If for any f***ing reason I do not go on this trip to the Maldives, I…’ The universe is telling me that I do not need to go on a trip right now. I’ll reschedule. So thankfully, I had travel insurance, and I’m re-booking for later this year,” Kail explained.

Kail added, “So if y’all see me out here in Dover, Delaware not working, um, I’m still taking the time off that I was gonna take off anyway, but um, yeah, I just feel like the universe is telling me, ‘Now is not the time,’ so…”

Get our Teen Mom newsletter!

Last month, Kail revealed that her original 30th birthday trip to Thailand was canceled. “My 30th birthday Thailand trip was canceled because of their new COVID[-19] travelers policy. Um, and so, I turn 30 in two weeks and can’t go to Thailand now.”

Her trip to the Maldives was supposed to replace her Thailand trip, but it looks as though she’ll be lying low in the states, at least for now.

What is keeping Kail so busy these days?

Kail has a lot going on in her life these days, both professionally and personally. She’s currently embroiled in a legal battle with her Teen Mom 2 co-star and nemesis, Briana DeJesus. In addition, Kail has been at war with two of her three baby daddies, Javi Marroquin and Chris Lopez.

Professionally, Kail has been staying busy these days, hosting three podcasts while (sometimes) filming for Teen Mom 2, running her new KILLR podcast network, recently hinting at filming her own spinoff show revealing that she has her sights set on law school.

While working and dealing with multiple personal feuds, Kail keeps busy raising her four sons, Isaac, Lincoln, Lux, and Creed.

Teen Mom 2 airs on Tuesday nights at 8/7c on MTV.