Teen Mom 2 star Kail Lowry dishes on her relationship status, getting back together with one of her exes

Kail Lowry dished on her dating life and the possibility of reconciling with one of her exes.

Teen Mom 2 star Kail Lowry opened up about her relationship status and revealed if she would ever reconcile with one of her exes.

Kail talked with her fans recently about the possibility of finding love again on social media.

During an Instagram stories Q&A, which she called “Long day, what do you want to know?” Kail fielded several questions about her current love life.

Kail Lowry opens up about her baby daddies, dating life

The 30-year-old mom of four kicked off her Q&A with a question from a fan that asked her, “One good thing about each baby daddy?”

Kail shares her four sons with three different fathers. She and Jo Rivera share their son Isaac, she and Javi Marroquin share their son Lincoln, and her most recent ex, Chris Lopez, shares two sons, Lux and Creed, with Kail.

For her response, Kail told her fans, “Jo – least problematic, Javi – good dad, Chris – far away,” implying that she still wants nothing to do with her third baby daddy.

In another slide, one of Kail’s followers asked the reality TV star, “are you seeing anyone?”

Kail replied with a simple, “YESSSSSSS.”

The KILLR podcast network founder didn’t give any details about who she’s currently seeing, but she has hinted in recent months that she was open to finding love again.

Without divulging any details, Kail told her fans in September 2021 that “Yes,” she had a dating life.

Teen Mom 2 fans wonder if Kail and Javi Marroquin will ever get back together

When it comes to her current love life, Teen Mom 2 fans have long wondered whether she and her ex-husband Javi Marroquin will ever reignite their romantic relationship.

The former spouses, who were married from 2012 until 2017, have continued to spark rumors that they’re back together with their flirtatious antics.

Another one of Kail’s fans wanted to know if it she and Javi will ever reconcile.

“When u said Javi was right person wrong time, would u consider getting back 2gether?” the fan asked.

Kail was succinct in her answer, which read, “Absolutely not 🤍”

If any Teen Mom 2 fans are getting excited about the possibility of Kail and Javi getting back together again, it doesn’t look likely. Last month, she told her Baby Mamas No Drama podcast listeners that she would “never gonna be his friend again.”

“Like, I’m in therapy to specifically not be friends with him,” Kail told her listeners last month. “Like, that’s what I’m working on right now. I’m in therapy right now to talk about how to not be his friend, but to co-parent civilly and to just not be, like, best friends because I think being best friends is, like, super toxic.”

Teen Mom 2 airs on Tuesdays at 8/7c on MTV.