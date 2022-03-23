Teen Mom 2 star Kail Lowry calls herself ‘everybody’s favorite villain’

Kail Lowry referred to herself as a villain during a recent podcast episode on which she was a guest. Pic credit: MTV

Kail Lowry feels that she’s “everyone’s favorite villain” when it comes to the way she’s portrayed on Teen Mom 2.

The 30-year-old reality TV star and mom of four boys has been sharing her personal life with MTV audiences since 2011.

Although Teen Mom 2 is a reality TV show, it’s still edited by producers, which Kail addressed during a recent podcast appearance.

Joined by her Baby Mamas No Drama podcast co-host, Vee Rivera, Kail talked with ShrinkChicks with Jen & Em for an episode of their podcast.

Kail Lowry says her ‘worst moments’ as a mom have been filmed on Teen Mom 2

When the topic of editing episodes of Teen Mom 2 came up, Kail voiced that she is often portrayed in a way that casts a bad light on her character and said she’s fluctuated between watching back the episodes and skipping them altogether.

“I have gone through watching episodes because I want to see how it’s edited down. My worst moments that I’ve ever really faced as, like, an adult and as a mom have been filmed,” Kail shared.”

Kail continued, “It’s embarrassing sometimes, it’s humiliating, and even if I have gotten over something that I did or regret that I have, um, and I’ve been forgiven by said person, or forgive myself, nobody ever, even to this day, like I can think of things in 2012 that happened that I’m still not forgiven for by the public. And so that’s not… it’s not a fun feeling at all.”

Kail says she’s ‘everybody’s favorite villain’

When it comes to being portrayed as the villain on Teen Mom 2, Kail said, “I say I’m everybody’s favorite villain but in a way that, um, is like misunderstood.”

“Not necessarily because I am a villain, but I’m a villain because people do not understand like where I was before the cameras entered my life to where I am now and some of the things that I’ve done on camera, you know what I mean?” Kail continued.

Kail has been open with her fans about her choice to not film as much for Teen Mom 2 in recent seasons. Ahead of the current season, Kail shared that she would only be appearing in about five or six episodes, by choice.

A major reason for Kail taking a step back from filming has to do with her struggles to share her personal matters on TV.

Last month, Kail told her Baby Mamas No Drama podcast listeners of filming for Teen Mom 2, “You know, I’ve been doing this since I was a baby — not a baby, but 16, you get it — um, it’s so hard to put yourself back in the hot seat and film about things that are so personal.”

Teen Mom 2 airs on Tuesday nights at 8/7c on MTV.