Teen Mom 2 star Jade Cline thanks viewers for ‘supportive messages’ about Sean’s addiction battle

Jade Cline got some criticism for her recurring storyline with boyfriend Sean Austin during the Teen Mom 2 premiere, but she got a slew of support as well.

Jade took to social media to thank viewers for the supportive messages in a recent post and teased more memorable moments as the season continues to play out.

Fans of the franchise have seen Jade and Sean’s rollercoaster relationship over the years and in the first episode, it appeared as if nothing much had changed between them.

Much like seasons past, Sean was still jobless and battling addiction while Jade worked to support them and their daughter Kloie.

After airing her frustration once again, things took a turn for the better as Sean checked himself into rehab. After the moment played out on TV Jade and Sean got support from viewers of the show.

Jade Cline thanks viewers for their supportive messages

The Teen Mom 2 star shared a message on Instagram and thanked those who sent words of encouragement about Sean’s battle with addiction. She also noted that there’s a lot more to come this season.

“All the supportive messages I have got from you guys regarding this season [already] is amazing,” wrote Jade on her Instagram Story. “I know it just started and there’s so much more for you guys to see but it definitely is an inspiring story.”

“People do recover,” she added.

It seems Sean has recovered after checking himself into rehab, and their relationship has benefited as a result. The couple has broken up several times in the past because of his struggles, but based on their recent social media posts, it appears their relationship has improved drastically.

A few days ago, the couple even went on a double date with Teen Mom OG star Cheyenne Floyd and her fiance Zach Davis.

Jade Cline admits sharing their lives on TV is ‘challenging’

The Teen Mom 2 star also admitted in her Instagram post that sharing their lives for all the world to see is not easy.

This is not the first time that Jade has admitted to the challenges of letting cameras into their world.

She recently confessed that “it’s hard but it’s real” and noted that they decided to share Sean’s addiction struggle with the hope of helping others going through a similar situation.

However, in her most recent post, she reiterated the sentiment and confessed, “Sharing our raw and real life 100% is so challenging.”

“Hiding the ugly is so much easier,” continued the MTV personality. “But it wouldn’t do people justice.”

Teen Mom 2 airs on Tuesdays at 8/7c on MTV.