Teen Mom 2 star Jade Cline gives a shout out to her mom Christy for ‘doing so well’

Jade Cline is proud of her mom Christy for how far she’s come. Pic credit: MTV

Teen Mom 2 star Jade Cline praised her mom Christy Smith for overcoming adversity in the form of a public shoutout.

As Teen Mom 2 viewers know, Jade and her mom Christy have a hot-and-cold relationship riddled with drug abuse.

Last week’s episode saw Christy announce to Jade that she would be heading to jail to serve 45 days for a three-year-old crime.

Most notably, Christy rubbed Teen Mom 2 viewers the wrong way when she disappeared for hours following Jade’s Brazilian Butt Lift surgery, supposedly to fill her prescription for pain medication, only to return empty-handed.

Jade Cline is ‘proud’ of her mom Christy Smith

On Sunday night, Jade took to her Instagram Stories to share some pics and videos with her 621k Instagram followers.

In one slide, Jade praised Christy, telling her followers, “S/O to my Momma ❤ @Christy_Jades.Mom.”

“You’ve been doing so well and I’m proud of you for how far you’ve came,” Jade continued. “Things get hard but you always bounce back.”

Pic credit: @jadecline_/Instagram

Jade didn’t specify what Christy has been working on, but she was likely referring to her mom’s sobriety, given her history of drug use.

Jade and Christy’s tumultuous relationship on Teen Mom 2

Jade has often come under fire by Teen Mom 2 viewers who think she gives her mom the benefit of the doubt too often. Christy has been seen on the show making empty promises to Jade, then leaving her daughter to pick up the pieces.

When it comes to Teen Mom 2 viewers insinuating that Christy stole Jade’s prescription pain pills, Jade denied the accusations.

“Uhm no lol,” Jade told her followers last summer during an Instagram Q&A. “My mom wouldn’t take my pills and use them. Also she’s never used pain pills nor been addicted to them.”

Jade’s BFF and Teen Mom 2 co-star Briana DeJesus, who helped Jade post-surgery, also defended Christy after the incident.

“I wanted to come on here bc I’m seeing a lot of bashing when it comes to [Christy]. Leave her alone,” Briana told her Twitter followers. “Nobody really knows what happened. She didn’t have a cellphone that was with service, she only had a car gps. She tried and I feel bad bc that’s [Jade’s] mom at the end of the day.”

These days, Jade has made it clear that she’s been working on her relationship with her mom. Ahead of Season 11 of Teen Mom 2, Jade told her fans that everything in her life was changing and to expect “big things.”

Aside from working on her relationship with her mom, the 24-year-old mom of one has been working on her personal goals. Jade recently became a business owner and paid cash for her first home.

Teen Mom 2 airs on Tuesday nights at 8/7c on MTV.