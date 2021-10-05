Teen Mom 2 star Chelsea Houska surprises husband Cole DeBoer with picnic in the park for their anniversary

Chelsea Houska surprised her husband Cole DeBoer with a picnic for their fifth wedding anniversary. Pic credit: MTV

To celebrate five years of marriage, Teen Mom 2 alum Chelsea Houska surprised her husband Cole DeBoer with a picnic in the park.

Chelsea and Cole’s love story began at a South Dakota gas station in 2014, where they met when Chelsea was still a single mom to daughter Aubree.

Fast forward seven years and Chelsea and Cole have since gotten married and welcomed three children together — son Watson and daughters Layne and Walker.

Chelsea and Cole, who are open to filming their own reality TV show, got legally married in 2016 but waited until their son Watson was born before having a celebration.

In 2017, Chelsea and Cole tied the knot in front of their friends and family in a beautiful fall-themed ceremony.

Teen Mom 2 alum Chelsea Houska surprises Cole DeBoer with fall picnic in the park

Chelsea planned the sweetest surprise for Cole in honor of their five years of wedded bliss and shared it on her Instagram Feed.

“10/10 recommend surprising someone you love with a fall picnic in the park” Chelsea captioned her post for her 6.3 million followers.

The 30-year-old mom of four included several pictures of the picnic, including one of Cole lying on his back on a blanket with his hand behind his head, looking relaxed and appreciative.

Another photo showed the beautiful display put on by QBIC Luxury Picnics who offers “Sioux Falls’ First-Ever Luxury Picnic Experience” where guests can celebrate special occasions.

A letter sign board read “Happy Anniversary” and a raised, wooden tray sat on a picnic blanket, topped with their place settings, candles, and fall foliage.

Pillows surrounded the tray and an old-fashioned wooden picnic basket sat on the ground next to the setup, which was decorated in light blue and orange hues.

Chelsea and Cole honor each other on their fifth wedding anniversary

On their actual anniversary day, October 1, Chelsea also took to Instagram to pay homage to her husband of five years.

The former reality TV star included a montage of pics and videos including one video of Cole taking off his shirt while working on a project outside.

“Damn, I love you. I’m the luckiest gal in the world to be able to be your wife! What a life we have built together. Happy anniversary,” Chelsea captioned her anniversary post.

Cole also took to his Instagram Feed to commemorate his and Chelsea’s fifth anniversary.

In his post, Cole included two professional wedding pics from their special day and told his followers, “My Rock, My Soulmate, My Everything.”

“@chelseahouska HAPPY ANNIVERSARY! I Love You Forever and Ever,” Cole added.

Teen Mom 2 fans have loved following Chelsea and Cole’s love story and it looks like this couple’s feelings for each other haven’t faded one bit.

Teen Mom 2 is currently on hiatus.