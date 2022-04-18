Teen Mom 2 star Briana DeJesus spends Easter at Gatorland with daughters, BFFs

Briana DeJesus enjoyed a day at Gatorland for Easter with her daughters Nova and Stella and her BFFs. Pic credit: @_brianadejesus/Instagram

Teen Mom 2 star Briana DeJesus spent her Easter weekend with friends and family at Gatorland in Orlando, Florida.

Briana lives in Orlando, Florida, with her mom Roxanne, her sister Brittany, and her daughters, 10-year-old Nova and 4-year-old Stella.

Making a short trip to a popular attraction in her hometown, Briana and her girls set their sights on Gatorland in Orland, Florida, where Briana’s BFFs Shirley and Shae tagged along with their kids.

Teen Mom 2 star Briana DeJesus visits Gatorland with friends, family for Easter

Although Briana is currently on a social media hiatus, she made an exception to share some pics and video from her Easter weekend.

In one pic that Briana shared to her Instagram Stories, all five kids shared between herself, Shirley, and Shae posed in front of the Gatorland sign atop an alligator statue. Briana captioned the pic, “Ugh all my babies ❤” and tagged Shirley and Shae in the snap.

In another snap, one of Shae’s sons posed with Stella on a boardwalk, showing off their adorable Sunday best Easter outfits, with Nova decked out in a white dress and sandals and her friend wearing a bowtie button-down shirt, and khaki shorts.

“Easter baskets for the littles,” Briana captioned another shot, with a group of Easter baskets on the floor, ready for the kids to open.

Pic credit: @_brianadejesus/Instagram

For more Easter fun, Nova and Stella got to feed a horned goat, which ate out of Nova’s hand as she and her little sister smiled for a sweet snap, their grandmother Roxanne in the background. Stella enjoyed an ice cream cone in a sweet, close-up shot Briana shared with her fans.

Get our Teen Mom newsletter!

Pic credit: @_brianadejesus/Instagram

Briana not as active on social media these days

Briana’s brief return to Instagram comes on the heels of the Teen Mom 2 star telling her fans not to worry about her amid her absence. She recently went on record, reassuring her followers that everything is alright and that she’s been focusing on herself and her girls while she regroups before returning to social media full-time.

Briana explained, “I wanted to explain that there is NOTHING to worry about. I took a little break from posting to my main page and wanted a breather to figure out how to rebrand.”

It looks like Briana has genuinely been focusing on time with her girls, which is likely a welcome break from the drama surrounding her elsewhere.

Teen Mom 2 airs on Tuesday nights at 8/7c on MTV.