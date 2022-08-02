Teen Mom 2 star Ashley Jones shares exciting news about nursing school

Ashley is headed to nursing school after passing a preliminary exam. Pic credit: @ashleysiren/Instagram

Teen Mom 2 star Ashley Jones announced that she’s headed to nursing school after passing her preliminary exam.

Ashley has had more time to focus on her personal life since filming ended for Teen Mom 2.

In addition to raising her and her husband Bar Smith’s 4-year-old daughter Holly, Ashley also owns and operates Aries Beauty Studio in Modesto, California, and hosts her podcast, I Need Wine. She also shares her cooking skills with her fans on her blogging site, The Siren Pot.

It makes sense that Ashley has been laying low on social media these days, as she has been spending her time strengthening her marriage to Bar and working on furthering her career.

Recently, Ashley took to Twitter to announce to her followers that she is now officially a nursing student after passing her TEAS exam, or Test of Essential Academic Skills.

“I JUST PASSED MY MFFCKKNN TEAS EXAM!!!”Ashley tweeted. “I AM OFFICIALLY A NURSING STUDENT!!!!!!!”

The TEAS exam is required when applying to nursing school in the U.S. and it tests what a “nursing student’s academic potential may be in nursing school,” per Nurse.org, with sections including math, science, reading, and English.

Pic credit: @_mermaidbarbie/Twitter

Ashley was met with an outpouring of support in the comments of her tweet where her fans showed up to encourage her.

“So proud of you! You are THE only reason I watch @TeenMom You are what true growth, determination & having goals look like,” wrote one of Ashley’s fans. “You are a good example of what young women should do in life.”

Another one of Ashley’s supporters loved seeing someone from the Teen Mom franchise accomplish their goals: “So refreshing to see this from someone on #TeenMom.”

Pic credit: @_mermaidbarbie/Twitter

“Congratulations!! Something to be proud of!! Keep up the good work!” another one of Ashley’s followers told her.

Ashley has previously dished on her nursing career. Last fall, she answered some fan questions during an Instagram Q&A when a follower asked her, “Why did you quit nursing school?”

Ashley responded, “I actually see this question a lot. ‘Didn’t she go to school for nursing?’ Yes I did, I have my associates and I do plan to transfer,” adding that she would like to incorporate her nursing education into her salon some day.

“My dream is one day to add med spa to the title of my salon,” Ashley added. Currently, Ashley’s salon offers services tailored for skin, body, and lashes, as well as skincare products.

Teen Mom: The Next Chapter is currently in production and is slated to premiere in the near future.