Teen Mom 2 spoilers: Leah Messer reflects on emotional season during the reunion

Leah Messer gets emotional while discussing daughter Ali during the Teen Mom 2 reunion. Pic credit: MTV

Teen Mom 2 star Leah Messer will take the stage during Part 2 of the reunion tonight and things will take an emotional turn for the mom-of-three. Leah’s storyline this season focused on a shocking cancer scare after discovering a mysterious lump in her breast.

Leah’s three girls, Ali, Aleeah, and Adalynn were also front and center this season and the MTV star was moved to tears while discussing a breakthrough treatment for Ali’s medical condition during the sitdown.

Leah Messer talks cancer scare during reunion

In a sneak peek for Part 2 of the Teen Mom 2 reunion, Leah joined Nessa Diab and Dr. Drew on stage and her health scare was a major topic of conversation.

The reality TV personality noted that things have changed since discovering the lump in her breast early in the season. The health scare triggered fear in Leah who aired her concern about having to leave her three girls behind if something were to happen to her.

Luckily, after several visits to the doctor, Leah was relieved to learn that she did not need surgery, but now she’s more proactive about self-exams and has urged her daughters to do the same.

“I was not doing any self-exams prior to discovering the lump and now I do,” admitted Leah. “Now I do and definitely wanted to educate my daughters on that, being preteens.”

Leah Messer shares good news about Ali’s rare disease

The Teen Mom 2 star has been fighting for several years to try and find a cure for her daughter Ali’s rare disease and during the reunion, Leah shared some good news.

“I have so much good news about this!” revealed Leah. “I just partnered with a non-profit organization and sent her muscle biopsy from 2012 to OSU, Ohio State University. Guys this has been one hell of a 12-years for treatment and a cure,” she said tearfully.

The MTV star commented, “Had I stopped looking for a diagnosis, I would never be to this point where 12 years into it we’re finding a cure in research. And don’t tell me…science isn’t real, cause that’s my daughter’s livelihood.”

In the clip for tonight’s reunion, Leah also touched on another topic, her past battle with opioid addiction. She opened up about her addiction to pain medication on the show a few years ago after being prescribed painkillers following a C-section.

Leah has been sober for several years now, and the doctor who overprescribed the 29-year-old is now in hot water.

“I was subpoenaed to testify in a case against the doctor that was involved in overprescribing medication. Which is exactly what led to me becoming dependent on the medication that I was prescribed,” revealed Leah.

Leah talks about that and much more in tonight’s reunion.

Teen Mom 2 airs on Tuesdays at 8/7c on MTV.