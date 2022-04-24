Teen Mom 2: See Jaylan Mobley’s sweet surprise for Leah Messer’s 30th birthday

Jaylan Mobley surprised Leah Messer with a sweet gesture for her 30th birthday. Pic credit: @leahmesser/Instagram

Teen Mom 2 star Leah Messer turns 30 years old today and her boyfriend Jaylan Mobley made sure her birthday was one to remember.

Ever since going public with their relationship, Leah and Jaylan have been inseparable, and Teen Mom 2 fans are loving how much happier Leah is since welcoming Jaylan into her life.

On Sunday, Leah took to Instagram to share the thoughtful gift Jaylan surprised her with, complete with a trip to New York City with her daughters and a video with cameo appearances from some of her favorite people.

Teen Mom 2 star Leah Messer shares Jaylan Mobley’s 30th birthday surprise

Leah Messer just turned 30 years old, and she shared the surprise she received from her man.

Leah wrote, “30 years later, where did the time go? I didn’t expect to get this video at all. 😭” Leah captioned her post. “I’m so grateful for all the birthday wishes from everyone. Jay rented out a little studio to ‘interview me for my 30th lmfao’ (Just wait for it) 😅& then with my girls, surprised me with this video and trip to NYC.”

She continued,”Although I was perfectly content staying home and moving. I just want to say that my heart is so full. I have all the love & support I could ever need and want in this life. I’m so grateful & love you all so much.”

Thanks so much babe & thank you everyone. I really love y’all so much! 🥹🫶🏼 Birthday week coming in hot! 🍾🎊❤️,” Leah ended her caption.

In the video, Jaylan told the camera, “Hey, what’s up babe, I hope you’re enjoying your trip in New York City right now. And I know today is your birthday so I wanted you to wake up to see this video.”

Jaylan’s surprise includes pre-recorded birthday wishes for Leah

Jaylan told Leah that since she wouldn’t be able to spend her special day with the people who support and love her, he would bring them to her in the form of a pre-recorded video. Among the guests that Jaylan had record a message for Leah were country artist Mickey Guyton, who sang Happy Birthday to Leah, as well as Deidre Behar, Entertainment Tonight host.

Dr. Cheyenne Bryant, known as Coach B from Teen Mom Family Reunion, also recorded a “magical” message for Leah and complimented her on the work she’s been putting in. Leah’s sister and her husband Royer stopped by to wish her a happy birthday, as well as two of Teen Mom 2’s producers.

Pic credit: @leahmesser/Instagram

Leah also received plenty of love and birthday wishes in the comments, where her followers praised Jaylan’s efforts.

“You so lucky girl so happy you finally got a good man he’s the best,” wrote one of Leah’s fans. Another gushed over Jaylan, “awww this man is a BIG KEEPER!!!! Happy birthday.”

The reality TV star certainly has a lot to look forward to in this new decade of her life and has plenty to celebrate. Happy birthday to Leah!

Teen Mom 2 airs on Tuesday nights at 8/7c on MTV.