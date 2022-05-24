Teen Mom 2 reunion spoiler: Kail Lowry’s new boyfriend (sort of) reveals himself on camera

The love of Kail’s life partially revealed himself during Part 2 of the Teen Mom 2 reunion. Pic credit: MTV

Kail Lowry’s new boyfriend will make his debut tonight during Part of the Teen Mom 2 reunion.

As Monsters and Critics previously reported, Kail touted meeting the “love of her life” during a podcast episode earlier this month and was ready to go public with their relationship. He’s rumored to be Elijah Scott, a 23-year-old divorcee with no children of his own, who Kail often refers to as “Hot Neighbor” on her podcasts.

Since then, Kail has made several soft launches on social media. First, she shared a pic of her and her boyfriend’s hands interlocked while watching TV in bed. Shortly after, Kail shared a photo of him again, this time showing his frame, but keeping his face hidden.

Kail took to Instagram Stories earlier this week and shared a pic of her boyfriend with her and Chris Lopez’s son Lux, again keeping his identity shielded.

Kail Lowry agrees to reveal boyfriend’s identity on camera during Teen Mom 2 reunion

On tonight’s second installment of the Season 11 reunion, however, Kail is ready to make a big leap and (sort of) introduce her boyfriend to Teen Mom 2 viewers, as well as the hosts and the rest of the cast.

During Kail’s segment with hosts Dr. Drew and Nessa Diab, Dr. Drew noted that the viewers would love to see her boyfriend if he was willing to join her as she filmed from her Delaware home.

When cameras panned out, Kail’s new man was visible behind her, as he approached the sofa where Kail was seated. Although he entered the room in front of the cameras, Kail’s boyfriend was wearing a face mask and a hat and the cameras didn’t zoom in on him, making it nearly impossible to identify him.

Kail was hesitant to share details about their relationship

“What’s your name?” Dr. Drew asked him, adding, “Kail won’t tell us.” However, Kail shut it down quickly when she intervened and told her boyfriend, “No, no, no, don’t say your name. Don’t you dare.”

Kail’s boyfriend was a good sport and threw his hands in the air before Dr. Drew and Nessa warmly welcomed him to the show. When Dr. Drew tried to pry out of Kail how they met, she also shut that notion down, telling her boyfriend, “Don’t tell them.”

Next, Kail’s boyfriend joked that it was his cue to exit the room, so he did just that before her segment continued. Although viewers didn’t get a full reveal of her boyfriend’s identity, it was a major step for her to allow him to show himself on camera.

She likely knew that he wouldn’t be making any more appearances on Teen Mom 2 since she recently announced her departure from the franchise after 12 years.

Part 2 of the Teen Mom 2 Season 11 reunion airs tonight, Tuesday, May 24 at 8/7c on MTV.