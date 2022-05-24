Kail Lowry shares pic of son Lux with new boyfriend, Chris Lopez reacts, Teen Mom 2 fans say it was for spite

Chris was not happy about Kail sharing a pic of her new boyfriend posing with their son Lux. Pic credit: MTV

Teen Mom 2 alum Kail Lowry is slowly introducing her boyfriend to the world, but a recent photo of him with her son Lux had Chris Lopez questioning her intentions.

As Monsters and Critics previously reported, Kail revealed during an episode of her podcast Coffee Convos with her co-host Lindsie Chrisley that she had found the “love of her life.”

The mystery man is suspected to be Elijah Scott, and he’s rumored to be 23 years old, is divorced but has no kids, and is in the military. Kail soft-launched his identity first with an Instagram Stories pic, showing them holding hands as they lay in bed. Shortly afterward, Kail revealed a little bit more of her boyfriend, this time in a post on Instagram, showing everything except for the front of his face.

Teen Mom 2 alum Kail Lowry shares another pic of new boyfriend, this time with son Lux

Sharing her third public photo of her boyfriend, Kail took to her Instagram Stories once again, this time to share a snap of her boyfriend with her 4-year-old son Lux, with whom she shares with Chris, along with their 1-year-old son Creed.

In the pic seen below, Lux sat with Kail’s new man at the kitchen island as they enjoyed some steamed crabs. Lux was shirtless and wore a purple head scarf while Kail’s boyfriend sat next to him, sporting a t-shirt that Kail censored, likely because it might give away his identity.

Kail captioned the pic, “I literally cannot 😭🦀”

Chris Lopez responds to Kail’s pic, calls it ‘interesting’

Catching wind of Kail’s latest pic of her boyfriend, this time with their son Lux, Chris took to Twitter, where he gave his two cents.

“Damn near hiding the boy but quick to post with my son 🤨 and my son only… 🤔 interesting,” Chris wrote in the since-deleted tweet.

Teen Mom 2 viewers took to Instagram, where they gave their opinion on the matter, some of them claiming that Kail shared the picture to spite Chris, while others felt she was just sharing a moment of her life with her Instagram followers.

Teen Mom 2 viewers debate whether Kail shared the pic to spite Chris

One Teen Mom 2 viewer felt that it’s too soon to accuse Kail of sharing the pic to spite Chris. They wrote, “One picture with just his son was a coincidence. Two pics tell me it’s on purpose.”

Another fan of Teen Mom 2 had mixed feelings about it: “I think it’s kinda both. Like definitely to try to mess with him but the older boys probably don’t even care to be around him much they’re probably over it.”

One commenter, however, felt that Kail’s intentions were strictly to rile Chris. “It’s the type of post/pic that makes it seem like it was taken and shared to provoke him.”

Their comment continued, “It’s a moment not really worth sharing- what’s interesting about eating seafood 😂but it can be made to seem like she’s just sharing moments in her life when she’s accused of being petty. In my opinion (and I can be petty at times 😂), she shared this picture to be petty and provoke him.”

Whether Kail chose to share the pic to provoke Chris or not, Teen Mom 2 viewers wouldn’t be surprised either way — Kail and Chris have been battling it out for years and can’t seem to figure out how to co-parent amicably.

Part 2 of the Teen Mom 2 Season 11 reunion airs tonight, Tuesday, May 24, at 8/7c on MTV.