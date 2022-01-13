Teen Mom 2: Leah Messer talks filming with new boyfriend Jaylan Mobley, daughters’ relationships with him

Leah Messer gushed over her boyfriend Jaylan Mobley and shared that her daughters love him just as much as she does. Pic credit: MTV

Teen Mom 2 star Leah Messer can’t stop gushing over her new boyfriend, Jaylan Mobley, and said her daughters love him just as much as she does.

Ever since news broke that Leah has a new man in her life, her happiness has been exuding from within.

The Teen Mom 2 star shares three daughters with her two ex-husbands. Leah and Corey Simms share 12-year-old twin daughters Ali and Aleeah and Leah shares an 8-year-old daughter, Addie, with Jeremy Calvert.

Teen Mom 2 star Leah Messer’s new boyfriend Jaylan Mobley to appear on TMFR

Leah recently spoke about Jaylan’s relationship with her girls in an interview with Hollywood Life.

When Leah was asked if there will be any engagement news in the near future, the reality TV star said with a chuckle, “It’s going great. No talk of engagement. We’ll see what happens.”

Jaylan was able to join Leah to film the Teen Mom spinoff, Family Reunion, which debuted this week on MTV.

Leah talked about having Jaylan join her in San Diego, California at the hotel and resort where she stayed with her castmates to film TMFR.

“I was so happy when he got there,” Leah gushed. “Cuz there was a lot of stuff going on and for some reason, like, he… I don’t know, like his presence calms me. He’s a great guy. He really is.”

Leah added, “I think you’ll see that too. I mean, I was just glad that he showed up and I think everyone… I don’t know… I think you’ll definitely see that dynamic, like, it’s great.”

Leah Messer says her girls ‘absolutely love’ Jaylan

When it comes to her three daughters’ opinions on Jaylan, Leah admitted that they get along well with him.

“They absolutely love him,” Leah said matter-of-factly. “They absolutely love him. They’ll text him more than they’ll text me. Like, really? What’s happened?”

Jaylan gets along with all three of Leah’s daughters, but her youngest daughter, Addie, shares a closer relationship with him than her big sisters.

“Him and Addie are like… they’re like, sidekicks. All the time,” Leah revealed.

Jaylan showed what a good sport he was last Halloween when he dressed up alongside Leah and her girls as characters from SpongeBob SquarePants.

Leah caught some flak from Teen Mom 2 viewers, however, when she let Jaylan take over a parental role and accompany Addie to her school concert when Leah couldn’t make it. Leah’s critics felt she was moving too fast by allowing Jaylan to take on such responsibility with her kids already.

The couple has been dating for about a year and went public with their relationship in September 2021.

Since they’ve been together, Leah has faced numerous rumors that she’s pregnant with Jaylan’s baby, which she has denied on more than occasion.

After only one episode, TMFR has already made good on its promise to bring the drama. Be sure to tune in every Tuesday and catch Jaylan making his Teen Mom debut this season on the spinoff show.

Teen Mom Family Reunion airs on Tuesdays at 8/7c on MTV.