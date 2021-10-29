Teen Mom 2: Leah Messer’s new man Jaylan Mobley shows he’s a good sport in new pic with daughter Addie

Leah’s boyfriend Jaylan is a good sport. Pic credit: MTV

Teen Mom 2 star Leah Messer’s new boyfriend Jaylan Mobley proved what a good sport he is.

Leah and Jaylan just went public with their romance last month, so their relationship is still very new.

The couple met through a project Jaylan did and by February 2021, Jaylan was in Leah’s DMs and asked her on a date.

Leah obliged and they’ve been together ever since, even vacationing with each other in Costa Rica over the summer where Jaylan officially asked Leah to be his girlfriend.

Teen Mom 2 star Leah Messer and Jaylan Mobley still going strong

The Teen Mom 2 star first shared a pic of herself with Jaylan to her Instagram Feed in September 2021 before officially announcing they were an item, keeping her fans wondering.

A couple of days later, Leah shared some pics of herself with Jaylan, this time seemingly confirming they were a couple. Some pics showed Leah and Jaylan kissing and there were some of Jaylan spending time with Leah’s girls, Aleeah, Ali, and Addie.

Leah seems to be head over heels in love with Jaylan and they make for a good-looking couple. Jaylan is quite the catch, too, with a resume that boasts his position as “currently serving in the West Virginia Army National Guard as a First Lieutenant, Deputy Team Chief, of the Defense Cyber Operations Element. Also, I am the Assistant Supervisor, to the West Virginia National Guard IT Technician J6-North Team.”

In addition, Jaylan holds a Master of Science in Cyber Security from West Virginia University and a Bachelor of Science in Management Information Systems and has worked as an intern for NASA.

Now, a recent pic of Jaylan with Leah and her girls proves that Jaylan is the whole package. Leah’s youngest daughter, Adalynn Calvert, shared a pic on her Instagram Feed.

Jaylan Mobley proves to Leah Messer he’s a good sport

Proving that he can bond with Leah’s three kids and be a good sport, Jaylan joined Leah and the girls in dressing up as characters from SpongeBob SquarePants in the pic.

Jaylan dressed as Mermaid Man, who is one half of the retired superheroes Mermaid Man and Barnacle Boy from SpongeBob SquarePants.

Jaylan’s costume was complete with a seashell bikini top, green leggings, and hot pink Crocs.

Leah dressed as Mermaid Man’s partner in crime, Barnacle Boy, and looked adorable in her costume.

Leah also shared some video footage of her crew in the car as they headed out for their Halloween destination and her girls looked just as good as she and Jaylan did.

Shared by Teen Mom Shade Room on Instagram, the video showed Leah’s daughter Aleeah dressed as Sandy the Squirrel, complete with her astronaut suit. Aleeah’s twin sister Ali donned a Squidward costume that was spot-on.

Even Leah’s dog Lucky dressed up, donning a pink dress with Patrick the Starfish on the back.

Leah’s Halloween fun comes on the heels of her squashing rumors that she’s pregnant with Jaylan’s baby. When a fan asked Leah if the rumors were true, she told them it was “fake news.”

Leah is taking things slowly with Jaylan and wants to savor their relationship. She boasted about her new man, “He’s so compassionate, caring, patient, kind, thoughtful, has a great sense of humor, is adventurous, and LOVES kids. I swore he wasn’t real!”

Teen Mom 2 is currently on hiatus.