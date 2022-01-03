Teen Mom 2: Leah Messer slams critics for insinuating she’s pregnant with Jaylan Mobley’s baby

Leah Messer clapped back at critics who insinuated she is pregnant with her fourth baby. Pic credit: MTV

Teen Mom 2 star Leah Messer fired back at critics after they insinuated that she is expecting her fourth baby with her boyfriend Jaylan Mobley.

As previously reported by Monsters & Critics, Leah and Jaylan sparked pregnancy rumors when Teen Mom 2 viewers saw the couple’s recent Christmas pics.

Some Teen Mom 2 viewers felt that Leah looked as though she was sporting a baby bump, while others felt it won’t be long before she and Jaylan add baby number four to the mix.

Teen Mom 2 star Leah Messer fires back at pregnancy comments

Now, Leah has fired back at her critics and she isn’t happy about the comments insinuating that she’s pregnant.

Taking to her Instagram Stories on Sunday, January 2, Leah shared a screenshot from her ovulation calendar along with a message for her critics.

The pic showed that Leah is actually on day 6 of her period, and that her chances of becoming pregnant are “low,” according to the app’s daily insights.

Leah also added a stern message for her critics on top of the screenshot.

“Some of y’all’s comments are disrespectful af!! SMH 🥴🤦🏽‍♀️🩸,” Leah told her followers in her Stories.

Pic credit: @leahmesser/Instagram

Is Leah open to marriage and more kids with Jaylan?

Leah and Jaylan went public with their relationship in September 2021, when Leah confirmed they were a couple after months of speculation that she had a new man in her life.

Leah shares three daughters with her two ex-husbands: Leah and Corey Simms share twin daughters Ali and Aleeah and she and Jeremy Calvert share one daughter, Addie.

Leah has been open about expanding her family. In May 2021, Leah told her fans that she was done having any more kids at the time but she would have liked to have had a son.

“I would’ve loved to have had a boy, but….I’m content,” Leah told her fans during an Instagram Q&A at the time.

She reassured her fans that having her three daughters, Ali, Aleeah, and Addie, by her side is all she needs.

“I’m happy, we’re happy! We got each other,” Leah added. “That’s all I ever need.”

The topic of babies is often brought up, now that Leah has a boyfriend in her life again, but the topic of marriage has also been mentioned.

Over the summer, Leah answered more fan questions and one was curious about whether she would ever tie the knot again after two failed marriages.

“Probably not 🤪,” was Leah’s response, leaving the door open as far as walking down the aisle a third time is concerned.

