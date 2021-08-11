Teen Mom 2: Kail Lowry shares message about not giving people second chances — Is it about Javi or Chris?

Was Kail Lowry throwing shade at Javi Marroquin or Chris Lopez? Pic credit: MTV

Kail Lowry has Teen Mom 2 fans and critics guessing who she was referring to when she shared a message about not giving people second chances.

The 29-year-old MTV star has three baby daddies — Jo Rivera, Javi Marroquin and Chris Lopez — and many think she was referring to either Javi or Chris.

Kail Lowry has rocky pasts with exes Javi Marroquin and Chris Lopez

Given her interactions with her ex-husband Javi Marroquin lately, rumors have circulated that the two have gotten back together. Some have labeled Javi as “thirsty” to get back on Teen Mom 2 as his reason for spending more time with Kail lately.

Kail recently said, “Never say never” when it comes to rekindling her romantic relationship with Javi, with whom she shares son Lincoln, 9.

On the other hand, things haven’t been going so great between Kail and another one of her baby daddies, Chris Lopez.

As with all of her baby daddies, Kail has a rocky past with Chris. Kail was arrested last year after allegedly punching Chris, reportedly because he cut their son Lux’s hair without her consent.

Kail and Chris, who share sons Lux, 4, and Creed, 1, have really been at each other’s throats lately. Chris even admitted that co-parenting with Kail is the “worst job in the world.”

Things are so bad between Kail and Chris that she admittedly didn’t invite Chris to his own son’s birthday celebration, yet invited her ex, Javi.

Chris also claimed that Kail told him, “I hope you get COVID” after she and all four of her sons contracted the virus.

Kail told her followers not to give people second chances

Kail took to her Instagram Story on Tuesday night to share a message about giving people second chances and Teen Mom Chatter on Instagram shared the clip.

In the video, Kail told her followers, “I’m getting on here right now to remind you all that if you’re thinking about giving someone a second chance, don’t f***ing do it.”

Kail continued, “Um, stop letting your guard down for people who already showed you who they were. Um, what is the quote? Believe … believe them the first time? Um, and this applies to all situations, so … and I’m just speaking from experience.”

Kail was seemingly referencing a quote by Maya Angelou that says, “When someone shows you who they are, believe them the first time. People know themselves much better than you do. That’s why it’s important to stop expecting them to be something other than who they are.”

Who was Kail referencing?

Kail has a running list of people she could have aimed her Instagram Story at, including Chris and Javi. Some also speculated that Kail could have been targeting her former friend Mark, her mom Suzi, or even Javi’s ex, Lauren — all of whom she’s had beef with in the past.

Kail may not have disclosed who she regrets giving a second chance, but most fans and critics feel as though it’s either Javi or Chris, given their histories together.

Teen Mom 2 is currently on hiatus.