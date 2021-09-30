Teen Mom 2: Kail Lowry reveals the ‘hardest thing’ she’s ever had to do

Kail Lowry opened up about the “hardest thing” she’s ever done. Pic credit: MTV

Teen Mom 2 star Kail Lowry gave some relationship advice to her fans and admitted to the “hardest thing” she’s ever had to do.

Although Kail recently told her fans not to ask her for relationship advice, she dished it out on Wednesday, September 29.

During an Instagram Story Q&A, Kail answered a couple of questions from curious fans who wanted advice on letting everything go after a toxic relationship.

“How did you finally let go? My kids father got his mistress pregnant[.] it’s so hard to deal,” one of Kail’s followers wrote in their question.

What’s the hardest thing Teen Mom 2 star Kail Lowry has done?

Kail opened up and admitted that her best advice involved doing something that she considered to be the “hardest thing” she’s ever done.

First, Kail gave her fan a few bits of advice, telling them to “Create space/distance, minimal communication, create a support system/stay busy.”

Then Kail admitted, “Leaving someone you are/were in love with will be the hardest thing you ever do.”

It’s unclear who Kail was referencing, but it was likely her most recent ex and baby daddy, Chris Lopez.

Ever since Chris signed a contract with MTV to appear as a regular on Teen Mom 2, it seems as though Kail has been bashing him every chance she gets.

When Kail leaked Chris’s news that he’s expecting another baby with a different baby mama, Teen Mom 2 fans called her bitter.

And speaking of being bitter, one of Kail’s fans had a question for her about overcoming negative comments from haters who call her “bitter.”

The fan asked Kail, “how do you remain positive when people still say [you’re a] bitter baby mom’?”

Kail knows a thing or two about being criticized and called names for her actions and had some sound advice for her follower.

Kail Lowry reveals how she stays positive amid criticism

“At this point, we just have to know their perception is their perception. We can’t change what someone is committed to seeing,” Kail answered.

The 29-year-old mom of four stirred up drama recently when she dredged up past insults thrown her way by Lauren Comeau and Chris Lopez, aimed at her weight.

Kail admitted during the most recent episode of her Baby Mamas No Drama podcast that she’s “tired of being sorry for things” she has said and done.

“What bothers me is I want to be able to say how I feel about something and not be sorry about it,” Kail told her listeners. “I’m tired of it. Leave me alone. I’m gonna do what I’m gonna do, regardless. I don’t care.”

Teen Mom 2 is currently on hiatus.