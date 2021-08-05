Teen Mom 2: Kail Lowry revealed who isn’t invited to son Creed’s first birthday party

Not everyone made it onto Kail Lowry’s guest list for Creed’s birthday party. Pic credit: MTV

Teen Mom 2 star Kail Lowry revealed who didn’t make the guestlist for her son Creed’s first birthday party.

Teen Mom 2 fans speculated that Kail contracted COVID-19 after vacationing in the Dominican Republic, based on some of the symptoms she reported, and they were right.

Kail had to cancel her youngest son Creed’s original birthday party because she and all four of her boys contracted COVID-19.

Kail Lowry talked about rescheduling Creed’s party

On the latest episode of her podcast, Baby Mamas No Drama, Kail talked to her co-host, Vee Rivera, about rescheduling Creed’s party.

“So, I had to cancel, um, the birthday party that I had for Lux and Creed and, um, every single person on the guestlist got tested for COVID[-19] and — how, how is it that the only ones that tested positive for COVID[-19] was my frickin’ family? Nobody else on the guestlist.”

Kail continued “I’m like, ‘What the hell?’ But, I did reschedule… I got food catered from my favorite Puerto Rican restaurant in Philly. And they were, they were, really helpful with, like, helping me reschedule. And same for the party planner.”

“And I’m so bummed out because now it’s a month away. But I’m like, ‘It’s better than nothing,’ you know? It’s gonna be September 4,” Kail revealed of the new party date.

Kail mentioned that she hoped that everyone was clear of COVID-19 by the date of the party, guests and family members alike.

Not everyone made it onto the Teen Mom 2 star’s guestlist

When it comes to the guestlist, Kail revealed that not everyone is invited. Some of Kail’s guests might come as a surprise to Teen Mom 2 fans.

Kail told her co-host Vee, “I invited you, and I did invite Javi. And I invited a couple members of Chris’ family but I did not invite Chris. But things are not good. So it’s to be expected. I feel like he’ll do his own situation, which is fine.”

Kail and Chris Lopez, baby daddy to sons Lux and Creed, have a tumultuous history together. Most notably, things reached a breaking point last fall when Kail was arrested for allegedly punching Chris.

The 29-year-old mom of four has sparked rumors lately that she rekindled her romance with Javi Marroquin. The fact that she is inviting her ex-husband, Javi, but not Creed’s own father to his birthday party certainly adds fuel to the fire.

Chris spoke out on the topic and made it clear that he was remaining neutral on it. “I don’t know anything about what the hell they got going on. What people do in their spare time ain’t nothing to do with me, alright? That’s what I’m saying,” Chris told his followers of Kail and Javi spending more time together.

Although Lux and Creed’s parents won’t be together at the same parties, it might be in everyone’s best interest if Kail and Chris avoid each other.

Teen Mom 2 is currently on hiatus.