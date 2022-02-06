Teen Mom 2: Kail Lowry leaks private texts, calls Chris Lopez ‘lazy’ for missing son’s game

Kail Lowry and her ex Chris Lopez are at it again, arguing over co-parenting issues. Pic credit: MTV

Teen Mom 2 star Kail Lowry and her ex Chris Lopez can’t seem to find a way to co-parent without feuding.

Kail and Chris share two sons together, Lux, 4, and Creed, 1.

The exes have a tumultuous history and although they are no longer linked romantically, they’ve struggled to get along for the sake of their sons.

Kail publicly called out Chris in a series of posts in which she shared some of their text message exchanges.

Teen Mom 2 star Kail Lowry shares private texts, calls Chris Lopez ‘lazy’

In one text, which she shared to her podcast Coffee Convos’ Instagram Stories, Chris told Kail, “I just looked at his schedule and realized he had a game and he’s still sleep, my fault.”

After Kail asked where Chris was, he wrote, “Since Lux has practice tonight and a game tomorrow can you keep him so he makes his game tomorrow and I’ll take him after? And can I just keep them til Monday and drop them off at school that morning[?]”

Kail wrote back, “Chris, please email all communications unless it needs an immediate reply.”

Chris fired back, “The amount of time you just took to send that could [have] just [answered] the question. I don’t care to talk to you can you just answer the question thanks.”

In a text bubble at the bottom of the screenshot, Kail added, “You’ve known the schedule all week… and for several weeks. Why wait until day of at 11:30 AM?”

Chris Lopez responds to Kail Lowry in ongoing exchange

Chris took to his own Instagram Stories to respond to the text exchange, telling his followers, “Acting like I want to have a full convo literally just needed a yes or no 😂🤦🏽‍♂️”

He added, “Take a page out their playbook. Can I get an answer now?”

Even more back and forth ensued, and Kail responded to the post, as shared by Teen Mom Chatter on Instagram.

“When I text ‘where are you’ because you’re 20 mins late to drop off… when you miss your son’s game because you’re lazy… when you text me THE DAY OF when you’ve had the schedule for weeks/months, how does that make me the difficult one?” Kail wrote in the comments of the post.

She added, “The day I texted him where are you – he ended up being over 45 mins late with no call, text or email. But I am the problem? Y’all are f**king wild.”

In another comment, in response to Teen Mom 2 viewers calling her “petty,” Kail responded, “Petty for posting after he did? Petty for using email bc it’s admissible in court? Ok.”

Kail also pointed out that Chris allegedly owes $10,000 in child support, “Yes. You’re right because now this man is over $10,000 in arrears for one child. This man constantly gives up his time. This man TEXTS ME when he wants an answer right away but can’t call/text/email when he’s running behind.”

Kail Lowry and Chris Lopez’s history of sharing private texts and emails

This is not the first time Kail has publicly leaked private text messages between herself and Chris.

In September 2020, Kail shared text messages from Chris in which she accused him of fat-shaming her for telling her, “You know if you ran as much as your mouth, prolly…nvm just have your nanny have my kids ready thanks.”

A few months later, Chris turned the tables and shared screenshots of a personal email from Kail, which did not go over well with the 29-year-old mom of four.

Whether fans will get to see Kail and Chris together during the next season of Teen Mom 2 is still unclear. Chris signed a contract with MTV last year to appear a regular cast member on Teen Mom 2, but shortly thereafter, Kail took a hiatus from filming.