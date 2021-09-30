Teen Mom 2: Kail Lowry is ‘tired of being sorry for things’ after she dredged up past insults

Kail Lowry is done being sorry for her actions. Pic credit: MTV and @lauren3elizabeth/Instagram

Teen Mom 2 star Kail Lowry is tired of apologizing and says she wants to be able to voice her opinion and “not be sorry about it.”

Kail reopened a can of worms recently when she dredged up past insults made by Chris Lopez and Lauren Comeau.

Over the summer, Kail went on a social media rant after Javi Marroquin called the police on his then-fiancee, Lauren Comeau, for allegedly hitting and kicking him.

After the domestic incident, Kail took to Instagram to lash out at Lauren and revealed that Lauren had called her names.

“We’re not going to act like you didn’t call me a fat f**k and a fat piece of s**t last night or the other night, whenever I called you, to call you out on your s**t,” Kail told her followers during an Instagram Live in July 2021.

In another incident this summer, Kail brought up the past once again when she shared a screenshot of a text from her baby daddy, Chris Lopez, accusing him of fat-shaming her.

Kail then took to Instagram once again after she embarked on her latest fitness routine, calling out Chris and Lauren.

Kail shared a selfie on her Stories, telling her followers, “Shout out to Chris & Lauren for calling me a fat f**k, fat POS and told me to get running.”

Javi Marroquin was unhappy about Kail dredging up the past and told his baby mama to “grow up.”

Teen Mom 2 star Kail Lowry is ‘tired of being sorry’ for things

Now, Kail is telling her fans that she’s tired of being told what she can say and having to apologize for it.

During the latest episode of her podcast, Baby Mamas No Drama, which she co-hosts with Vee Rivera, Kail made it clear that she’s fed up with having to censor everything she says.

Kail told her listeners, “The past week for me … I have literally been like … I just want to be in a place where this is what it is, this is my life, these are my choices, no matter how big or small and just not sorry.”

Kail accused Chris Lopez of fat-shaming her.

“I don’t wanna be sorry anymore. I’m tired of being sorry for things,” the 29-year-old mom of four continued.

The MTV reality TV star added that she’s bothered that she can’t speak her mind without being forced to apologize for her opinions.

“What bothers me is I want to be able to say how I feel about something and not be sorry about it,” Kail added.

In fact, Kail is fed up and doesn’t care anymore. She added that she’s “so f**king tired and [does] not give a f**k” about it all.

Kail Lowry doesn’t care what people think

Kail continued her eff bomb-laden rant, “I do not give a f**k if someone calls me petty. I do not give a f**k if you think that what I’m doing is childish.”

“I do not give a f**k if you do not like what I’m doing. I do not give a f**k if you call me a bitter baby mama. I do not care. This is how I feel. I am not sorry,” Kail said, no longer apologizing for her actions.

When Kail’s co-host Vee Rivera offered her a round of applause, Kail continued her tirade.

“I’m tired of it. Leave me alone,” she said. “I’m gonna do what I’m gonna do, regardless. I don’t care.”

Kail then claimed that dredging up Lauren and Chris’s insults were meant to be motivation to lose weight, saying, “thank you, you motivated me.”

“It turned into a s**t show,” Kail added, “and people took it completely like, ‘Oh, you’re petty, you’re bitter, you’re this, you’re that.’ It was weeks ago.”

Although Kail is adamant about not apologizing anymore, she did acknowledge that she could have gotten her point across without calling out Lauren and Chris by name.

“People can have their feelings, that’s fine, but I did go to therapy the next day, and I was like, ‘You know what, I didn’t have to put their names in it,'” Kail said.

Again, Kail admitted that she could have handled things differently but doesn’t feel apologetic about her actions.

“I could’ve gotten my point across without saying their names,” the Teen Mom 2 star added. “But, again, I feel how I feel, and they’re entitled to how they feel. But I don’t feel sorry.”

Teen Mom 2 is currently on hiatus.