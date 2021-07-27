Teen Mom 2: Kail Lowry explains why MTV cameras didn’t follow her on vacation

Kail Lowry explained why her vacation to the Dominican Republic wasn’t filmed for Teen Mom 2. Pic credit: MTV

Kail Lowry explained to her fans why her recent vacation to the Dominican Republic wouldn’t be airing on any future episodes of Teen Mom 2.

Kail and her kids, Isaac, Lincoln, Lux, and Creed, recently returned from a vacation in the Dominican Republic, along with several friends.

Among those friends who joined Kail on the trip was her Teen Mom 2 castmate and BFF, Leah Messer.

Kail was sure to share plenty of pics from her trip. She rented a yacht with Leah and took her four boys to stay at SpongeBob SquarePants’ pineapple villa at the Nickelodeon Hotels & Resorts in Punta Cana.

Kail Lowry’s vacation to the Dominican Republic won’t be aired on Teen Mom 2

Although Kail usually shares much of her personal life on social media and sometimes Teen Mom 2, she revealed that none of her trip was captured on film by MTV production crews.

During one Q&A, Kail answered while in the Dominican Republic, she got a question from a fan that asked, “Are you filming with MTV while on vacation?”

Kail answered, “No 😭 They couldn’t make it happen between international travel & COVID for this trip.”

Kail revealed that MTV crews weren’t able to film any part of her vacation. Pic credit: @kaillowry/Instagram

When a fan asked what the “nicest” thing Kail did on vacation, she replied, “We got a private boat for the day & the kids saw their first starfish while snorkeling,” and included a pic of herself and Leah with another friend, sitting on the boat in their swimsuits.

Kail rented a private boat while in the Dominican Republic. Pic credit: @kaillowry/Instagram

What MTV films for Teen Mom 2 has become a topic of discussion this season

A feud broke out this season between Kail and castmate Briana DeJesus over the topic of what MTV films. Briana went on a rant after Kail was absent from the June 8 episode.

During the time of filming for the episode, Kail was arrested for allegedly hitting her baby daddy, Chris Lopez, after he cut their son Lux’s hair without her consent.

Briana felt that it was unfair to film her most humiliating moments — remember when she caught an STD from Luis? — but that Kail got to choose what got aired on Teen Mom 2. Briana also accused Kail of breaking and entering into Chris’s mom’s house, which Kail denied.

Eventually, after going back and forth with Briana on social media, Kail filed a lawsuit against Briana for defamation of character.

Most Teen Mom 2 fans agreed that after this season’s “boring” storylines, they’re looking for more drama on the show. But Kail seemed confident that she’ll always have interesting content to film when she revealed earlier this year that her storyline “will never die out.”

Teen Mom 2 airs Tuesday nights at 8/7c on MTV.