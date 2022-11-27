Teen Mom 2: Kail Lowry and Javi Marroquin’s strained relationship is affecting their son Lincoln

Kail and Javi aren’t on speaking terms at the moment. Pic credit: @kaillowry and @javim9/Instagram

Teen Mom 2 alum Kail Lowry and her ex-husband Javi Marroquin have shared an up-and-down relationship since their 2017 divorce.

The exes may no longer be romantically linked, but they remain in each other’s lives as they co-parent their 9-year-old son, Lincoln.

During a recent episode of one of her podcasts, Coffee Convos with Lindsie Chrisley, Kail opened up about the current status of her and Javi’s relationship.

Kail told her listeners that Javi “won’t even look at [her] or speak to [her] if [she’s] in his presence.”

Unfortunately, Kail and Javi’s distance has taken its toll on Lincoln, who has voiced his concerns to his parents.

Sign up for our newsletter!

Kail shared that Lincoln basically called their up-and-down relationship “exhausting” and said he told her, “You get along, then you don’t get along, and then you do, and then you don’t.”

Kail Lowry says up-and-down relationship with Javi Marroquin is taking a toll on their son Lincoln

Although Kail told Lincoln not to worry about her relationship with his dad and to focus on football instead, he has trouble not thinking about it because “he wants his parents to be friends. He wants them to get along, at the very least, and it’s hard.”

According to Kail, she isn’t to blame for her and Javi’s falling out. “I don’t care what anyone says; it is not because of me,” Kail claimed.

Kail hinted that Javi’s relationship with his other baby mama, Lauren Comeau, has played a part in their falling out. Javi and Lauren also share an on-and-off relationship and have sparked romance rumors on several occasions after their breakup.

In fact, last month, Kail told the members of a private Facebook group that Javi and Lauren were back together. Javi and Lauren share a 4-year-old son, Eli.

Teen Mom 2 exes Kail and Javi share on-and-off relationship

Kail’s Coffee Convos admission comes on the heels of her admitting earlier this month that she and Javi “haven’t been cool” with each other since August. Despite their squabble, however, Javi recently came to Kail’s defense.

When a critic accused Kail of never co-parenting with their son Lincoln for his birthday, Javi explained that they celebrate separately and that there was nothing more to it.

Although Javi has made it clear that he doesn’t like Kail to discuss him on her podcasts or posting about him on social media, that hasn’t stopped her from continuing to do so.

Teen Mom: The Next Chapter airs on Tuesdays at 8/7c on MTV.