Teen Mom 2: Jenelle Evans teases hosting Kail Lowry’s enemies on her podcast as revenge

The number of feuds that Kail Lowry is involved in continues to grow as Jenelle Evans is the latest to throw shade at her former Teen Mom 2 co-star.

Kail is currently embroiled in a messy lawsuit with Briana DeJesus, on bad terms with her ex-husband Javi Marroquin, and continues to exchange jabs with her third baby daddy, Chris Lopez.

Now, Teen Mom 2 alum Jenelle Evans has found herself in the mix after declining Kail’s offer to appear on her podcast.

Early on Friday morning, Jenelle took to her Instagram stories to share a since-deleted message with her 2.9 million followers.

Jenelle Evans teases hosting Kail Lowry’s enemies on podcast

“Ok Kail… I didn’t want to go on your podcast and you most likely had The Ashley to write the articles about it,” Jenelle wrote.

She continued, “Now you want Gabbie on your podcast? Ok guess it’s time to contact Chris, Briana, and Javi for mine.”

Apparently, Kail mentioned asking Gabbie Egan to be a guest on one of her podcasts. Gabbie, who was arrested last year for assaulting a security guard, is Jenelle’s former friend and the co-host of the now-defunct GirlS**t podcast.

In turn, Jenelle decided that inviting Kail’s three most current enemies, Briana, Javi, and Chris, would be the best response.

Jenelle has a podcast of her own, aptly titled The Jenelle Evans Podcast, which only has three episodes that have been recorded so far.

Teen Mom 2 fans who are familiar with the messy situation going on between the former and current cast members commented on it all, after Teen Mom Talk on Instagram shared screenshots of Jenelle’s Instagram story slide.

Teen Mom 2 fans comment on Jenelle’s beef with Kail

One Teen Mom 2 fan is seemingly over all of the drama and commented, “I’m so sick of the word Podcast.”

Another thought Jenelle hosting Kail’s enemies wouldn’t have much impact, considering it’s not very popular. “Nobody listening to ur podcast Jenelle,” they wrote.

“Jenelle should have swallowed her pride and taken Kail’s offer,” commented a Teen Mom 2 fan who felt Jenelle didn’t make the wisest decision. “She would get massive exposure and could’ve maybe redeemed herself a little bit.”

Jenelle’s beef with Kail dates back to 2019 when Kail extended an olive branch to Jenelle by offering her free haircare products from her Pothead line, only for Jenelle to set fire to it along with a “negative review” of Kail’s products.

Teen Mom 2 airs on Tuesday nights at 8/7c on MTV.