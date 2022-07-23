Teen Mom 2: Jenelle Evans claps back at critics she claims are ‘obsessed’ with David Eason’s life

Jenelle thinks critics are “obsessed” with her husband David Eason’s life. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/AdMedia

Teen Mom 2 alum Jenelle Evans claims that her husband David Eason’s critics are “obsessed” with his life.

Since she and David were fired from MTV, Jenelle has been looking for ways to supplement her income.

After multiple failed attempts at social media influencing and a few failed business deals, Jenelle finally decided to jump on the OnlyFans bandwagon to earn some extra cash.

Not only did Jenelle join the NSFW platform, but her husband David has too, shocking Teen Mom 2 fans.

A pic from David’s OnlyFans — where his bio reads, “I’m one hot Katdaddy 😉” — recently turned up and his critics have been sharing it on social media, mocking the photo. In the pic, David is dressed as a seminude chef, wearing only a chef’s hat, an apron, a red collar around his neck, and a pair of tighty whities as he pretended to stir a bowl of food in the kitchen.

Ashley Jones, also a Teen Mom 2 alum, recently retweeted the photo, and captioned it, “Is this real? Or photoshop. Cause y’all shady for the photoshop.”

David Eason slammed for OnlyFans pic, Jenelle Evans comes to his defense

In response to Ashley’s tweet, The Ashley’s Reality Roundup wrote, “Imagine doing…whatever this is…instead of just getting a job,” along with a GIF of Leah Messer’s ex-husband Corey Simms saying, “Jesus God Leah,” one of his signature lines from his time on the show.

The tweets caught Jenelle’s attention, who took to her own Twitter to respond to the backlash David received for the pics.

Get our Teen Mom newsletter!

“Imagine sitting around talking about my husband’s 🍆 all day, y’all are truly obsessed with his life 😂☠,” Jenelle tweeted, before noting that David sharing content on OnlyFans pays the bills. “And by the way.. it IS a job actually 🙃,” she added.

Imagine sitting around talking about my husband’s 🍆 all day , y’all are truly obsessed with his life 😂☠️



And by the way.. it IS a job actually 🙃 https://t.co/9dKhvATi4F — Jenelle Evans (@PBandJenelley_1) July 22, 2022

Teen Mom 2 alum Jenelle Evans’ success on OnlyFans

Jenelle has earned a decent income from the adult platform, as estimated by a Teen Mom 2 fan earlier this year. At the time, based on what Jenelle was sharing with her followers, she was pulling in at least $3,000 per month on subscriptions alone, not factoring in the private photos she shares via DM, which cost around $7 per pic.

Is this real ? Or photoshop . Cause y’all shady for the photoshop . https://t.co/XnbKtbAJOI — ASHLEY SIREN (@_mermaidbarbie) July 22, 2022

Although Jenelle has continued to share on OnlyFans — where her bio reads, “Known for being on MTV from 2009-2020. Popular Social Media Influencer on all platforms” — after seeing the financial success she had, earlier this year she claimed she wouldn’t use the platform for sexy pics of herself.

When fans asked whether she would consider joining OnlyFans in May 2022, Jenelle claimed, “Maybe, but not for sexy pics. Only for real fan content. Can’t cancel me on there.” It looks as though the money was too much for Jenelle to turn it down.

Teen Mom: The Next Chapter is currently in production and is slated to premiere in the near future.