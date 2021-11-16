Teen Mom 2: Javi Marroquin visits ex Lauren Comeau’s home to celebrate their son Eli’s birthday amid feud

Javi Marroquin celebrated his youngest son Eli’s third birthday with a visit to his ex Lauren Comeau’s house. Pic credit: @javim9/Instagram

Despite a feud with his ex-fiancee Lauren Comeau, Teen Mom 2 alum Javi Marroquin paid a visit to her home for their son’s birthday.

Javi and Lauren have a tumultuous history that includes domestic abuse allegations and restraining orders filed against each other.

However, for their son Eli’s third birthday, it looks as though Javi and Lauren at least temporarily put aside their differences.

Teen Mom 2 alum Javi Marroquin visits ex Lauren Comeau’s home for son Eli’s birthday

On Monday, Javi shared a post on his Instagram page that included a pic in front of Lauren’s home.

Javi posed with Eli on the front lawn in front of a yard sign that read, “Happy 3rd birthday Eli” and included a variety of cardboard cutouts in the shape of a basketball, baseball, football, soccer ball, and a plenty of sweet treats.

Eli posed for a couple of solo pics in the other two slides which Javi captioned, “Eli is 3! 😭 you bring so much joy to life and I cannot wait to continue to watch you grow.”

“Every upcoming year, we strive to be better than the last. The amount of accomplishments at 2 were unreal so I can only imagine what you’re going to do at 3,” Javi added.

“You’re funny, sweet, athletic, wild, dare devil, loviNg, and so many more. Today is your day, my king! I love you so much!” Javi concluded his caption.

Lauren took to her own Instagram account on Monday to share a sweet post honoring Eli’s third birthday.

Lauren chose to share a black and white pic of herself and Eli, snuggling on her bed, and captioned her post, “I swear I couldn’t love you more than I do right now, and yet I know I will tomorrow. Last night with my two year old 🥺 goodnight 🤍”

Javi and Lauren’s tumultuous relationship history

Javi and Lauren met in 2017 at a wedding and it wasn’t long before Lauren was expecting their son, Eli, after only dating for a few months. But not before a brief breakup.

Their relationship didn’t last long because of the distance between them (Lauren is originally from Maine) and Javi soon struck up a brief romance with Teen Mom 2 star Briana DeJesus.

By the spring of 2018, Javi and Lauren decided to give their romantic relationship another try and Lauren was pregnant with Eli after just a few months of rekindling their romance.

However, their relationship has been a rocky one ever since. In June 2021, Javi filed a restraining order against Lauren for allegedly punching him in front of Eli.

Just one month later in July 2021, Javi called the police to report that Lauren “hit and kicked” him. Lauren was not charged in the incident.

It was later revealed that Lauren also filed a restraining order amid their July domestic incident because she felt “threatened” by Javi.

In October 2021, Teen Mom 2 fans were wondering if Javi and Lauren patched things up when they were spotted in a video together, seemingly getting along at Eli’s tee-ball game.

Javi and Lauren certainly keep Teen Mom 2 fans guessing when it comes to their relationship, but hopefully, they can finally learn to be civil, at least for the sake of their son, Eli.

Teen Mom 2 is currently on hiatus.