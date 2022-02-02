Teen Mom 2: Javi Marroquin ‘cusses out’ ex-wife Kail Lowry after she shares video of them together

Javi Marroquin and Kail Lowry are confusing Teen Mom 2 fans about the status of their relationship. Pic credit: MTV

Teen Mom 2 alum Javi Marroquin “cussed out” his ex-wife Kail Lowry after she shared a recent video of them together.

Kail and Javi were married from 2012 to 2017 and they share an 8-year-old son, Lincoln.

A recent video shared to TikTok by Kail had her followers wondering why she and Javi don’t just get back together and raised some other questions as well.

Teen Mom 2 star Kail Lowry shares playful video with Javi Marroquin

In the TikTok video, which Kail captioned, “we aren’t friends anymore but I have this in my drafts,” she lip-synced the lyrics to Ginseng Strip 2002, a song by Yung Lean.

Kail mouthed the lyrics, “B***hes come and go, but you know I stay,” before she turned and looked at Javi, who was lying on the couch, and pretended to jump on top of him while Javi smiled.

It looked as though the former couple was having fun recording the video and plenty of Kail’s TikTok followers had something to say. Many of them were confused by the current state of her relationship with Javi.

Others noticed that Javi commented on the video before deleting his comment, raising a lot of questions.

“Who was also here [before] Javi deleted his comment 🤣🤣🤣,” commented one of Kail’s followers.

Kail responded and wanted her fans to know she wasn’t responsible for Javi’s comment disappearing.

“Let it be known, I was not the one who deleted it,” Kail replied.

Another one of Kail’s followers was curious what Javi commented that was garnering so much attention from the other commenters.

“WHAT DID JAVI COMMENT[?]” the fan asked.

Kail explained what Javi wrote, replying, “Cussing me out for posting this.”

Pic credit: @kaillowry/TikTok

Most of Kail and Javi’s social media interaction these days includes poking fun at each other.

Pic credit: @kaillowry/TikTok

Recently, Kail shared a pic of her kitchen in her new home and when she mentioned cooking in it, Javi joked, “Ground beef and calling it ‘taco night’ ain’t cooking 😂😭”

Despite their playful jabs, Javi recently unfollowed Kail on Instagram and deleted his own TikTok account. Given their tumultuous history, Teen Mom 2 fans aren’t surprised by Kail and Javi’s hot-and-cold relationship.

Whether they’re just teasing their fans, or if they genuinely go back and forth about how they feel about each other, they’ll be in each other’s lives for a very long time so getting along, at least for the sake of Lincoln, isn’t such a bad idea.

Teen Mom 2 is currently on hiatus.