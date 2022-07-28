Teen Mom 2: Jade Cline teases new spinoff show, shares update on her life

Jade updated her fans on the upcoming season of Teen Mom: The Next Chapter and her personal life. Pic credit: @jadecline_/Instagram

Teen Mom 2 star Jade Cline spilled the tea on the new spinoff, Teen Mom: The Next Chapter, and teased her fans about what’s going on in her personal life.

Since filming ended for Teen Mom 2, Jade has been busy filming for the latest Teen Mom spinoff, The Next Chapter.

As previously reported by Monsters and Critics, Teen Mom: The Next Chapter (TMTNC) will combine the casts of Teen Mom 2 and Teen Mom OG for a conglomerate group of moms.

Jade is among the cast members who will join TMTNC, alongside her Teen Mom 2 castmates Briana DeJesus, Ashley Jones, and Leah Messer. From the Teen Mom OG cast, Catelynn Baltierra, Amber Portwood, Maci Bookout, and Cheyenne Floyd will join the cast.

Recently, Jade interacted with her Instagram followers during a Q&A in her Stories, and she teased some information about TMTNC to her curious fans.

One question aimed at Jade from a fan read, “What can you tell us about the new show?”

Teen Mom 2 star Jade Cline dishes on spinoff Teen Mom: The Next Chapter

The 25-year-old mom to Kloie promised plenty of drama: “Y’all. There is a lot going on. This is going to be an epic season lol.”

Another fan asked whether Jade and her castmates are currently filming. Jade explained they were and gave a little bit of insight as far as the timeline.

Get our Teen Mom newsletter!

Pic credit: @jadecline_/Instagram

“Yes!” Jade revealed. “But I think we are finishing this month or next so we should be airing the new season pretty soon!”

MTV announced the Teen Mom spinoff show earlier this year, promising it will premiere “in the near future,” but they have yet to provide an air date.

Continuing to interact with her fans, as Jade promised her followers she would be better about, she then fielded some questions about her personal life.

Jade opens up about expanding her family with boyfriend Sean Austin

Another curious fan wanted to know, “What’s new going on in your life!?”

Pic credit: @jadecline_/Instagram

Jade revealed that she has a lot going on, but can’t share, as the news will likely play out as part of her storyline on TMTNC. She answered, “A lot of new stuff is going on! So much I want to say and post but have to wait lol.”

Another one of Jade’s followers wanted to know whether she was considering expanding her family. Currently, Jade and her boyfriend Sean Austin share one child, their 4-year-old daughter Kloie Kenna.

Jade was honest in her response. “Honestly yes lol I’ve had baby fever,” she revealed before noting that she has other things she wants to accomplish before thinking about adding more kids to the list.

She continued, “I Just want to sell my current home next year and buy something [sic] bitter before we have another!”

Jade has already teased some footage from TMTNC. Last month, she and her BFF Briana DeJesus were spotted filming at a country line-dancing bar with the rest of the cast. Between the new spinoff, her new hair studio, a new home (for which she paid cash!), and her improved relationship with Sean since he achieved sobriety, things are certainly looking up for Jade these days.

Teen Mom: The Next Chapter is currently in production and is slated to premiere in the near future.