Teen Mom 2: Jade Cline talks Sean’s addiction struggles, plus explains why she never gave up on him

Jade Cline talks about Sean Austin’s addiction. Pic credit: MTV

Teen Mom 2 viewers were frustrated after watching the premiere episode and seeing the same storyline with Jade Cline and Sean Austin. However, despite his ongoing struggles with addiction, the MTV star has reasons for not giving up on her on-again/off-again boyfriend.

During a Q&A with her followers on social media, Jade admitted that sharing Sean’s battle with addiction has not been easy, but noted that it’s their “reality.”

The duo put their lives on the show in hopes that their story can help other people out there who are struggling as well.

Jade Cline opens up about Sean Austin’s struggles with addiction

The Teen Mom 2 star got a lot of questions about Sean and his addiction following the premiere of the new season and she responded to some of the queries on Instagram.

One person asked if it was hard showing Sean’s struggles and Jade said, “Of course it’s hard but it’s real.”

“A lot of people struggle with addiction. It’s reality,” she continued “I really hope showing our story can help any people that are struggling with it. You can come out on top. Recovery is possible.”

The reality TV personality also acknowledged Sean’s efforts for admitting that he was struggling and seeking help.

“I think people don’t understand that actually standing up and saying you have a problem and seeking help on your own is a big thing to do,” wrote Jade. “Especially in front of the world. I commend Sean on his journey and living his truth.”

Get our Teen Mom newsletter!

Pic credit: @jadecline_/Instagram

Jade Cline explains why she never gave up on Sean Austin

The Teen Mom 2 star continued to open up during her Instagram Q&A, and one viewer questioned her about giving Sean so many chances.

Over the years, we’ve seen Sean and Jade break up and make up countless times over his addiction and his lack of a job. During the premiere, Jade complained about the same issues, and she got a lot of flak on social media for her rollercoaster relationship.

“How many chances are you going to give Sean?” asked the Instagram user.

“It’s not about giving chances. [It’s] way easier to give up on someone than it is to stand next to them even when it’s hard,” responded Jade. “I’m not the kind of person to give up on someone.”

Pic credit: @jadecline_/Instagram

Jade also noted that she knows what Sean is “capable of” and that he’s “worth fighting for.”

She added, “A lot of what I do is for my child. I hope one day she can look back and be very happy that her mother stood there next to her father while he was struggling and still supported him.”

Teen Mom 2 airs on Tuesdays at 8/7c on MTV.