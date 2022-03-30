Teen Mom 2: Jade Cline talks being a home owner, plus shares the hardest part about being on TV

Jade Cline opened up to her fans about being a first-time homeowner and what she hates most about being on TV. Pic credit: MTV

Teen Mom 2 star Jade Cline is a proud homeowner, and she opened up about her experience with fans, plus shared what she hates most about being on reality TV.

Jade has been putting in the work off-camera and is making her dreams come true, one at a time.

The 24-year-old cosmetologist and salon owner recently purchased her first home, and the best part is, it’s paid in full.

As Monsters and Critics previously reported, Jade shared a TikTok video earlier this year, informing her fans, “So in October of 2021 I closed on my first home. Paid in full!”

Jade Cline talks homeownership with fans

After this week’s episode of Teen Mom 2, Jade elaborated on her home purchase when a fan asked during a Q&A, “You becoming a home owner soon[?]”

Jade answered, “Yes I am a homeowner. Cute little house on almost an acre of land. Perfect for right now!”

Jade explained that she intends to keep her home but use it as rental income while searching for a bigger house in the next 12 months.

The reality TV star and mom of one added, “Plus it’s paid in full and I customized it! But I do think we will get a bigger home by next year and use this as a rental. It’s in a nice family area. ❤”

Jade told her fans that her home means even more to her because of her upbringing. Since her parents never owned a home and she moved frequently, it was an important goal for her to break the cycle.

“Really proud I can give my daughter stability and a place to call home. Growing up we moved so much and never owned a home so breaking cycles is real lol.”

What does Jade hate most about being on Teen Mom 2?

On a separate topic, Jade answered another question from a curious fan during her Instagram Stories Q&A relating to being on a reality TV show.

“What do you hate most about being on tv [?]” asked another one of Jade’s followers.

Jade, who promised her fans that she would make more of an effort to connect with them, answered, “Having no control over our edit.”

Another thing that bothers Jade is when viewers pretend they know her simply from watching bits of pieces of her life play out on TV.

Jade told her fans, “And it’s annoying when ppl see small pieces of your life and think they know everything about you lol.”

