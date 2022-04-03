Teen Mom 2: Jade Cline says she’s ‘proud of’ herself for learning to set boundaries with people

Jade Cline takes to Twitter to show how well she’s doing. Pic credit: @MTV

Jade Cline has been through a lot lately as Teen Mom 2 fans have watched the season progress thus far.

From her mom and step-dad coming in and out of her life and asking for a place to stay and money, to her baby daddy Sean Austin going away for treatment and help, to raising her daughter, Kloie, as basically a single mom, Jade has been through it.

Jade’s professional career is also taking off as she is trying to work at her own salon called Hair Slayed by Jade.

However, lately, it seems as if Jade has been putting herself and Kloie at the forefront, and hasn’t been giving in to people as she has done in the past.

Jade Cline revealed she is proud of herself for setting boundaries

Recently, Jade took to her Twitter account to show how she is done relying on other people who will disappoint her, and that she is proud of herself for setting boundaries.

She wrote, “Over the bulls*** in life period. A lot has changed since that episode and I really have stood my ground in life and especially with my boundaries. Very proud of myself (happy face with tear emoji) happy & blessed.”

One Teen Mom 2 fan and Jade supporter replied to Jade’s post with, “Way to go ! As someone who had issues with my own mother I completely understand . To protect your own sanity it has to be done.”

Another also commented with her support and love, as she wrote, “AMEN! I’m happy for you. (red heart emoji).”

What’s been going on with Jade and her mom, Christy?

As Teen Mom 2 viewers saw in the latest episode, Jade’s mom’s jail time was continued, meaning she didn’t have to go to jail right now. Instead, there will be something that happens at a later date.

When her mom, Christy, called to tell this to Jade, after they hadn’t talked because Jade had to kick them out of staying at her house, fans saw Jade basically non-reactive to the news.

While Christy was ecstatic, Jade basically said in her off-camera interview that it doesn’t mean her mom won’t go to jail – it’s just put off to a later date. She wasn’t sure why her mom was so happy. Plus, they hadn’t been getting along, and she was over how her mom only calls when she is happy or wants something.

However, it seems as if Jade and her mom have been doing better lately, and Jade has stood up for Christy to say she isn’t a bad person, but that she just struggles with depression and can get on her nerves quite a bit.

Sean is back in the picture since he got back from treatment

Since Sean’s return from rehab, he and Jade have reconciled, and she can’t stop talking about how well he has been doing. She even stated that now is how she dreamt of their relationship being.

Moreover, Jade has also recently purchased her own home, showing that hard work really does pay off. She revealed that her house is cute and perfect and also came with almost an acre of land so Kloie has a place to play.

Teen Mom 2 airs Tuesdays at 8/7c on MTV.