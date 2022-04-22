Teen Mom 2: Jade Cline says sharing Sean Austin’s addiction battle was ‘so hard’ but they have no regrets

Jade Cline is happy she and Sean Austin shared his addiction struggle. Pic credit: @jadecline_/Instagram

Sean Austin has shared his drug addiction struggles this season on Teen Mom 2, and Jade Cline is glad he did, despite how hard it was.

Jade and Sean share a rocky past full of breakups and makeups, but these days, the couple is going strong after Sean’s recent stint in rehab.

As Monsters and Critics reported, Sean checked himself into an in-patient rehab facility in Texas to seek four months of intensive treatment for drug addiction.

Ahead of Tuesday night’s episode of Teen Mom 2, Jade took to Instagram to remind her fans to watch.

Jade Cline tells fans she loves sharing her and Sean Austin’s story with them

Sharing a screenshot from the episode when she visited Sean at rehab, Jade captioned her post, “I looove being able to share these moments with y’all! 😍 New #TeenMom2 tonight at 8p on @MTV. ✨✨”

Jade’s Instagram post received over 3,000 likes and plenty of supportive comments from Teen Mom 2 viewers who watched the emotional episode.

One comment in particular from one of her followers caught Jade’s attention, however.

Get our Teen Mom newsletter!

Jade ‘glad’ she and Sean shared his recovery journey although it was ‘hard’

“Thank u for sharing your story. it’s so important,” the comment read.

Jade replied and admitted that although it wasn’t easy, she was glad that she and Sean shared his story.

“@troy_david_ sharing this journey had been so hard but I’m glad we did ❤️,” Jade replied.

Pic credit: @jadecline_/Instagram

Plenty of other supportive comments poured in, praising Jade’s and Sean’s efforts.

Teen Mom 2 fans show support for Jade and Sean amid his recovery

“Sean looks amazing! I hope he is still doing well,” wrote one of Jade’s followers. Another commented, “So many tears watching your visit with Shaun!! I’m so happy for your little family!! Kloes little laugh! Soooo stinkin cute!! ❤️ Congratulations to Shaun for putting in the hard work!! 🎉🎉”

The fan’s comment referenced the scene when Jade and Sean’s 4-year-old daughter Kloie arrived at Sean’s treatment center in Texas. Kloie was ecstatic to see her father after being away from each other for 120 days in the emotional segment.

Pic credit: @jadecline_/Instagram

Noting how much happier and healthier Sean looked and how it changed Jade, another comment read, “Girl he looks so good! And you guys have that spark in your eyes.”

Earlier this year, Jade admitted that she never questioned that Sean would succeed in his recovery journey. When asked how she knew Sean would change after rehab, she told her fans, “I guess you never really know. I just always had faith in him.”

The couple is not only looking better than ever, but their relationship is stronger than ever.

Teen Mom 2 airs on Tuesday nights at 8/7 on MTV.