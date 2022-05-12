Teen Mom 2: Jade Cline says being vulnerable on TV is ‘hard’ admits she ‘still gets nervous’

Jade Cline says it’s hard to be filmed sometimes. Pic credit: MTV

Teen Mom 2 star, Jade Cline, has had quite a few obstacles to overcome in the past and on this current season of Teen Mom 2.

While she had a feud in the past with her fellow castmate, Ashley Jones, the two seemed to work out their differences during the Teen Mom Family Reunion special.

Jade has also had to deal with her boyfriend/baby daddy to her daughter, Kloie, going to rehab for substance abuse and being a single mom because of it.

Moreover, Jade’s mom, Christy, has been in and out of her and Kloie’s life, depending on whether they are fighting or whether Christy needs something, like money or a place to stay.

Jade shares how hard it is to have her life on display all of the time

However, despite all of the hardships Jade has faced, she has really done a good job with raising Kloie and maturing, even with it being hard for her at times to film.

Jade opened up on her Twitter page and shared the fact that filming and airing your whole life for the world to see is hard. She tweeted, “Sharing my vulnerable side is so hard. I feel like sometimes I still get nervous while filming and feel awkward lol. #teenmom2”

Pic credit: @jade_desere/Twitter

Teen Mom 2 fans respond to Jade’s tweet with kind words and supportive thoughts

Two fans started off by giving Jade props for all she’s been through and the grace and maturity in which she’s handled it all. One woman wrote, “It must be hard we can deal with problems behind closed doors you have to deal with it knowing millions will see, be proud of how you’re doing jade you’re a credit to your little girl x.”

Another declared, “We are rooting for you Jade! As a fan, I just want you to find peace and happiness you deserve.”

Pic credit: @jade_desere/Twitter

One other Teen Mom 2 viewer talked about how it could be a good thing to communicate and get everything out there on the table, while another said that you would never know Jade gets nervous to film because she handles it well.

Pic credit: @jade_desere/Twitter

Even more, fans shout Jade’s praises as they wrote, “You and Sean have come so far. Proud of you both,” as well as, “Your doing great ! Proving everyone wrong ! Love watching you succeed. Thank you for sharing your life.”

Pic credit: @jade_desere/Twitter

While Jade might feel scared or nervous to film, it seems that it goes unnoticed by her fans. In fact, what they see is a confident, hard-working, good mom who is doing her very best.

Teen Mom 2 airs on Tuesday nights at 8/7c on MTV.