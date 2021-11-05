Teen Mom 2: Jade Cline makes good on promise to connect more with fans, talks breaking family cycles

Jade Cline is connecting more with her fans on social media. Pic credit: MTV

Teen Mom 2 star Jade Cline is connecting more with her fans, as she previously promised, and related to a lot of their issues.

Jade recently promised her fans that she’ll be sharing more of her day-to-day life with her fans in an effort to connect with them.

As previously reported by Monsters & Critics, Jade told her followers that she wants to “really connect with you guys and create more content” and now, she’s doing just that.

The 24-year-old Teen Mom 2 star recently took to her Instagram Stories to answer some of her fans’ questions and really delve into some deep topics.

Teen Mom 2 star Jade Cline connects with fans over breaking cycles

In a question box in her Stories, Jade asked her fans, “Wanna keep it interesting & deep! Most eye opening moments of your life?”

“When I realized I’d yell at my child through my inner child,” answered one of Jade’s followers. “Got help. Better mom as result.”

Jade, who recently defended her racy wardrobe choices, replied to her fans and went into detail about her own traumatic childhood and explained that she’s been working on trying to break cycles in her own life as well.

“Holding yourself accountable as a parent is really important,” Jade replied. “A lot of us only know what we were brought up around and it’s really hard to change those habits but I’m glad that you’re wanting to break cycles.”

When it comes to breaking cycles, Jade explained how she intends to work on doing the same in her own life.

“I’ve been trying to break a lot of cycles in my life and as a parent, it’s really hard but consistency is key,” Jade added.

The Teen Mom 2 star kept it real and continued to encourage her fans and told them, “None of us are perfect moms. But recognizing that you want to be better is what counts!”

After answering several other questions from fans, Jade showed her appreciation for her fans and their willingness to open up to her about personal issues.

Jade hopes to help her fans heal by relating to each other’s struggles

Jade’s hope is that by relating to each others’ struggles, she and her fanbase can work on healing from their pasts.

“Really enjoy getting these submissions and being able to discuss things and relate to you guys!” Jade said in her final slide.

“Really wanted to do this to show everyone how much we as people relate and go through such similar things,” she continued. “We need to support one another so much more.”

“The internet is full of people tearing one another down & I hate to see it,” Jade confided. “We all have so much more in common than we think!”

“Hurt people hurt people,” Jade added. “Healed people heal people. ❤ Love you guys!”

