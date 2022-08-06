Teen Mom 2: Jade Cline ‘in shambles’ as she mourns the loss of her grandmother

Jade mourns the loss of her “Mamaw” who was like a “second mother” to the Teen Mom 2 star. Pic credit: @jadecline_/Instagram

Teen Mom 2 alum Jade Cline is mourning the loss of her grandmother, who she says was “like a second mother” to her.

It’s a sad weekend for Jade as she copes with the loss, which she says has her “in shambles.”

The 25-year-old reality TV star took to social media to share the sad news with her followers.

Jade shared a carousel post to Instagram, which included three photos of Jade’s grandmother posing with her daughter Kloie as a baby.

The Mane & Marble Hair Studios owner captioned her post, “Losing you has put me in shambles. Growing up my mamaw was like a second mother to me. She helped raise me and taught me so much.”

“She was there for me as a teen when I was suffering from a lot of depression,” Jade continued her caption, adding, “She helped mold the [woman] I am today. I would do anything to get one last hug from you. I love you. Can’t wait to see you again one day.”

Jade Cline’ in shambles’ as she mourns the loss of her Mamaw

The first photo in the post depicted Jade’s 4-year-old daughter Kloie, whom she shares with Sean Austin, seated on her grandmother’s lap. Kloie sweetly placed one hand on her grandmother’s face, bringing a smile to Mamaw.

Kloie and Mamaw shared a smile as they made eye contact in the second slide, and another slide right showed the duo facing the camera for an adorable photo.

Get our Teen Mom newsletter!

Jade received plenty of messages of support and condolences in the comments section.

Teen Mom 2 fans send Jade their condolences

Jade’s Teen Mom: The Next Chapter castmate Cory Wharton left three praying-hands emojis to symbolize his empathy.

Teen Mom OG star Tyler Baltierra commented, “Aww Jade I’m so sorry 😢”

Many more comments flooded Jade’s post, with many of her fans noting a striking resemblance between Kloie and her Mamaw.

Pic credit: @jadecline_/Instagram

“[Kloie] looks like her!” another fan wrote, adding, “Sorry for your loss and prayers for your family.”

Another fan noted the resemblance between Kloie and Mamaw: “Baby girl, your daughter looks like your meemaw. You have her with you always.”

Echoing the sentiment, a third fan commented, “I can’t get over how much she looks like Kloie in the last photo when she’s smiling! What a lovely photo memory to have.”

Earlier this year, Jade mentioned her Mamaw when explaining how she and Sean met. As Jade’s story goes, Sean lived around the corner from Mamaw’s house, and one day while Jade was there, Sean stopped by to help her grandma unload her groceries from the car into the house. As they say, the rest was history.

“We clicked instantly and became good friends,” Jade shared. “I really appreciated him helping my Mamaw. He had always been a kind person.”

Teen Mom: The Next Chapter is currently in production and is slated to premiere in the near future.