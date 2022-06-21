Teen Mom 2: Jade Cline dishes on combined-cast spinoff Teen Mom: The Next Chapter

Jade opened up about the new Teen Mom spinoff. Pic credit: @jadecline_/Instagram

Jade Cline took some time to answer questions from curious Teen Mom 2 fans about the upcoming combined-cast spinoff show.

As Monsters and Critics reported last month, MTV confirmed a combined-cast spinoff show, Teen Mom: The Next Chapter (TMTNC). The new show will combine the casts from Teen Mom OG and Teen Mom 2.

So far, it’s been confirmed that Jade is part of the cast, along with seven other moms from the franchise — Amber Portwood, Maci Bookout, Cheyenne Floyd, Catelynn Baltierra, Ashley Jones, Leah Messer, and Briana DeJesus.

Teen Mom 2 alum Kail Lowry confirmed that she turned down MTV’s request to film for the spinoff. It’s unclear whether Teen Mom OG cast member Mackenzie McKee will be part of the cast.

Jade Cline dishes on upcoming spinoff Teen Mom: The Next Chapter

During a recent Instagram stories Q&A session, Jade fielded some questions from her followers about the new show.

One question a follower asked Jade, “Hi. Will there be another Series of Teen Mom 2?” Jade replied and explained that the casts of Teen Mom 2 and OG are combining and that the format will be different.

“Nope!” Jade responded. “Teen mom 2 & OG are one show now! Stay tuned bc it’s going to be AMAZING! Way different than what it’s always been and you get to know us all so much better.”

Although Jade didn’t give a date for TMTNC’s premiere, she did promise plenty of new content, telling her fans that “a lot is coming this year.”

MTV has touted the spinoff as “one supersized series that focuses on the unique bond [the moms] share as they face the reality of parenthood and adulting while entering new phases of life together.” Teen Mom viewers reacted to the announcement of the combined-cast spinoff, and many of them weren’t excited about the idea, claiming the series has run its course.

Jade is focusing on her family and career amid filming

Aside from filming for the new Teen Mom spinoff, Jade has been staying busy with her new beauty salon, Mane & Marble Hair Studios. She recently took a break from social media, which she called “fake and toxic,” to focus on her family. With her baby daddy and on-again-of-again-boyfriend Sean Austin out of rehab and maintaining his sobriety, Jade has plenty to be thankful for these days.

Teen Mom: The Next Chapter is currently in production and slated to premiere in the near future.