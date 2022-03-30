Teen Mom 2: Jade Cline defends mom Christy amid criticism from viewers, says she’s not a ‘bad person’

Jade Cline defends her mom. Pic credit: MTV

Jade Clines’s mom Christy has gotten a lot of heat from viewers over the years, and this season has been no different. However, the Teem Mom 2 star is coming to her mom’s defense and revealed that Christy has come a long way since the season was filmed.

Jade recently shared a sweet post on Instagram and acknowledged she was proud of Christy for how far she’s come. Last night she did that once again and made it clear that despite how things might play out on TV, Christy is not a bad person.

Jade Cline defends her mom and says she’s not ‘a bad person’

The Teen Mom 2 star showed support for her mom during an Instagram Q&A when a viewer voiced that Christy seemed like a “good” person.

“My mom isn’t a bad person, just a person going through a tough time and struggles with depression,” responded Jade, who made it clear that these days Chrisy is doing so much better.

“Today she’s in such a good place. She’s working,” Jade continued.

Last week, viewers urged Jade to sever ties with her mom after she dropped a bomb about having to serve jail time. According to Christy, her legal troubles stemmed from an incident where she was wrongfully charged after her boyfriend was pulled over and weed was found in their car.

Christy noted that she took a plea deal and would have to serve 45 days in jail. The admission shocked Jade, who was already stressed out after her boyfriend Sean headed off to rehab to deal with his addiction issues.

In the last episode, Christy got another break as her check-in date got postponed, but spoiler alert, as it turns out, she never went to jail at all.

Get our Teen Mom newsletter!

Jade shared the news in her Instagram message and confirmed, “She never went to jail. She’s a lot happier and has more stability.”

Pic credit: @jadecline_/Instagram

Jade Cline wants a healthy relationship with Christy

The Teen Mom 2 star continued to open up about the relationship with her mom Christy after sharing that they’ve come a long way since filming the latest season.

However, Jade is hopeful that their relationship can continue on a healthy path.

“I hope me and her can work on having that healthy relationship with good boundaries,” said the 24-year-old. “A lot has changed since then and over this last year. I have changed a lot.”

A few days ago, Jade also gave a shout-out to Christy on Instagram and remarked that she was proud of how far she’s come.

“You’ve been doing so well and I’m proud of you…” said Jade. “Things get hard but you always bounce back.”

Teen Mom 2 airs on Tuesday nights at 8/7c on MTV.